PEABODY — If 2020 was the year of ripping up roads and replacing the city’s century-old water infrastructure, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said, then 2021 is the year for repaving those roads.
“We will be repaving every road that was impacted by the water infrastructure project performed last year,” he said, noting that effort began earlier this month. He did say that all major road construction associated with the city's $36 million "clean and sustainable water infrastructure project" is finished and the city hopes to fully wrap up the project by June.
“There will still be some tinkering with water pressure and other things that are ongoing, but the heavy work will be completed by June,” he said.
The series of projects, which began in earnest last year, included new water lines connecting the Coolidge Avenue treatment plant in South Peabody to homes and businesses in West Peabody, and a new water booster pump near the high school in the woods off Baldwin Street. The major piece of the infrastructure upgrade though was rebuilding the Winona Pond Water Treatment Plant on Butternut Avenue, which cost about $20 million.
Bettencourt said he estimates the new plant will be completed in May. It is currently offline, but the mayor noted that the Coolidge Avenue plant, which was damaged in a 2017 fire, was previously rebuilt and has been online for about a year.
The city was forced to purchase water from the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority following that fire, Bettencourt said, which cost residents a great deal of money and underscored the importance of investing in the city's aging water infrastructure.
"There definitely had to be money put out up front in order to make this investment," he said, explaining that the city was able to borrow money from a state revolving fund, "but we have among the lowest water rates in the state of Massachusetts, and I think we will be able to continue that. It was an investment, and there was an increase in water rates a couple years ago when we made this investment, but I think if we didn't do this we'd be looking at double, triple the cost to a person's annual water bill."
Bettencourt acknowledged some of the work done in 2020 was extremely disruptive for residents. He pointed to the construction of a new water main connecting South and West Peabody as the source of the greatest disturbance to daily life. But the city is doing what it can to make the final stages of the project less disruptive for those who live and work in the city, he said.
“We are strongly considering doing night work on most of the major roads and intersections,” he said. “We will decide in the next few weeks, but of course we would be alerting neighborhoods about that. It is something we are strongly looking at.”
Overall, Bettencourt said, the infrastructure upgrade is a major milestone for the city.
"This is a great project, and it was an important investment to make so we can control our own city water supply," he said. "That allows us to utilize our natural resources, ponds and other water sources which we are able to use and control. And we are able to control our own water rates rather than relinquish that. This project now, I think our water system will be in terrific shape for generations to come. It has been a truly historic project for the city."
In terms of roadwork, crews are making improvements to Lowell Street near Peabody High. The Department of Public Services and contractors are adding American Disability Act-compliant sidewalk ramps, and preparing the road to be milled and paved in April.
The following roads, according to the mayor, are scheduled to be milled and paved next month:
- Lowell Street from North Shore Road near the mall heading west past Peabody High to Bourbon Street
- All of Clarke Road
- All of Peabody Road
- All of Ridgefield Avenue
- Lynnfield Street from Summit Street to Norfolk Avenue
- All of Norfolk Avenue, including Arch Street, Avon Street, and Wilton Street
- All of Maple Street
- All of Brown Street
- All of Summit Street from Lynnfield Street past Centennial Drive to Forest Street
