BEVERLY — The Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board is looking to buy 10 acres of land next to Wenham Lake to protect it from future development.
The wooded land is now privately owned and is located at 32 Topsfield Road off Route 97.
"It's a perfect opportunity for the board," said Alan Taubert, executive director of the Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board. "We want to protect the watershed from future development, phosphates and fertilizers and runoff. You never know what they could develop that land into."
The Salem and Beverly Water Supply Board oversees the drinking water supply for the two cities. Wenham Lake is one of its three reservoirs, along with the Putnamville and Longham reservoirs.
Taubert said the board regularly keeps an eye on potentially available properties in the watershed as a way of protecting the drinking water supply. Last year the board took by eminent domain 25 acres on Nelson Avenue Extension in Wenham and paid the owners $500,000, according to deed records. Taubert said the board owns thousands of acres, including the reservoirs themselves.
Taubert said he could not disclose the purchase price of the Topsfield Road land. The land is owned by Edward Coady of Winchester, according to Wenham town records. Coady declined to comment.
The purchase must by approved by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The agency is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.
