Waterfront restaurant gets virtual hearing from state

BEVERLY — The long effort to turn a waterfront restaurant into a reality took a virtual step forward on Thursday.
State officials held an online public hearing to consider a proposal to build a 350-seat restaurant overlooking Beverly Harbor. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection must approve the project, because the site falls under regulations that protect the public's interest in state waterways.
The hearing was held on Zoom due to of the prohibition against in-person meetings during the coronavirus pandemic. It was attended by about 25 people, with four speaking in favor of the restaurant and two speaking against it.
Frank Taorima, a regional planner for the Department of Environmental Protection's waterways protection program, said the agency will not make a decision until after the public comment period ends on June 5.
The proposal calls for a three-story building to be built on city-owned land at 1 Water St., at the foot of the Beverly-Salem bridge. The city has agreed to lease the land to restaurateur Marty Bloom, who would build a restaurant called Mission Boathouse.
Darlene Wynne, the city's planning director, told the agency she was speaking for Mayor Mike Cahill and said the city strongly supports the proposal.
"The city has a longstanding commitment to a waterfront restaurant on this site and we look forward to seeing it happen," Wynne said.
Beverly Harbor Management Authority member Don Neuman, former Planning Board chairman Richard Dinkin, and Beverly Main Streets Executive Director Gin Wallace also spoke in support of the restaurant.
Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand, who represents the area, acknowledged there's a lot of support in the city for a waterfront restaurant. But she also said she has a number of constituents who are "very concerned" about the size of the restaurant.
The restaurant would have 350 seats on the top two floors. The first floor would be set aside for public access, including a snack bar, gallery space and public restrooms.
Water Street resident Dan Finn said he is not opposed to a restaurant, but said the size is "just a travesty."
"When that flood of cars come to go to this restaurant, they're going to park in the neighborhood and literally ruin our lives and the character of the historic district," Finn said.
The restaurant would have 60 parking spots, which would be open to the public, not just restaurant customers.
Ann Marton, an environmental consultant representing Bloom, responded that the city's Planning Board and Parking and Traffic Commission have both reviewed and approved the project. She said there is a plan for off-site parking for at least 25 of the restaurant's employees.
Resident Peter Willwerth raised two other objections, both regarding how state law governs the use of the land. He said the city bought the site years ago with a state grant that intended the property to be used for park and recreation purposes.
Miranda Gooding, an attorney representing the restaurant, responded that the city has always contemplated a restaurant on the site to complement the two marinas and public park on the waterfront.
Willwerth also quoted a state law that says projects on state tidelands must promote public use and enjoyment and ensure that "private advantages of use are not primary but merely incidental to the achievement of public purposes."
"Obviously that is not the case here," Willwerth said. "The private use of the property is the overwhelming factor and it will come at the expense of the public's use of the property."
In response, Taorima said the DEP will look at all state regulations "in harmony" before making its decision.
The public hearing was interrupted a couple of times by vulgar comments made by people who joined the meeting, a phenomenon known as "Zoom bombing" that has been plaguing the videoconferencing app.
