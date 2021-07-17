IPSWICH — This is one of the rainiest Julys on record, and as a result, the tide has turned on the typical summer drought.
The unusual weather means the Ipswich River is "abnormally high" — not exactly what you'd expect in one of the country's most endangered rivers.
In fact, all the rain from last week's tropical storm, and more before that, has allowed the town of Danvers to loosen up on its seasonal water restrictions for residents. On July 12, Danvers moved from Level 3 (drought) back to Level 2, which allows outdoor lawn and garden watering between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
"The rain volume experienced so far in (the) month of July has placed the Ipswich River flow at a substantially higher level, which prompted the decrease in outdoor water restrictions," the Danvers DPW explained in an update.
Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association, says this is just evidence of climate change — when viewed in context of recent severe droughts and now torrential rains.
"We've had two very devastating droughts in the past few years and now one of the highest flows on record," Castonguay said. "I think that portends climate change. We're living it now... The evidence is pretty strong that we're in it."
He noted that July 5 was one of the wettest on record. And the flow in the Ipswich River on July 14 was the highest it's been since 1938.
In contrast, the river — which supplies drinking water for 350,000 people and businesses in 14 communities — is considered one of the most endangered in the country. In April, the national conservation group American Rivers said the Ipswich River faces a "grave threat" from excessive water withdrawals.
The group blames the problem on a confusing system of state regulation that exempts several communities from conservation rules. The system leaves towns like Danvers and Ipswich subject to restrictions like lawn-watering bans during droughts, while communities like Salem and Beverly are exempt.
In a previous interview, Ipswich state Rep. Brad Hill recalled how the reservoir in Ipswich nearly went dry a few years ago, and there are times when you can walk across the dry river bed.
"We need to make our society less susceptible to these big swings in water usage," said Castonguay — that requires increased water supply and greater water resiliency.
So more efforts to conserve water regularly to be prepared for times of drought, he said, coupled with better development practices to put rainwater back into the ground, "as it's meant to happen naturally," instead of more runoff that exacerbates flooding and high river flows. Water should go into aquifers and from there, slowly drain into the ground.
"We just have to prepare and be more resilient...for the future," he said.
||||