As hospitals on the North Shore near capacity, health care workers and local officials are pleading with residents to stay home this holiday season— even if they test negative for the virus.
“We are pretty close to having no more room at the inn,” said David Roberts, the president of North Shore Medical Center, explaining the Salem hospital is already at 97% capacity. Beverly Hospital was at 90% capacity as of Monday, according to a statement from Teresa Hebert, media director at Beverly Hospital.
Hospitals across the state experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 patients after Thanksgiving, and hospital officials said they do not have the capacity to handle post-Christmas coronavirus surge.
“We are so close to the goal line,” Roberts said and referenced the fact that COVID-19 vaccines have already begun distribution, “that to make that choice, and by the way I don't have capacity for those admissions because people made a bad choice. I just would think that knowledge would be enough for people to say ‘I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to do that to hospitals or put my neighbors who work in hospitals in unsafe situations. I'm not going to put my elderly relative in danger when we are so close to the end. I'm not making any of those choices. I hope that is what happens, because if there is a seriously large surge, hospitals all over America are going to get seriously overwhelmed.”
Craig Williams, the chief operating officer and incident commander at Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals, said Beverly Hospital is ramping up and preparing for the worst, but he hopes the community is still willing to stay home this holiday season.
“For nearly a year now our talented, dedicated staff have been called upon to make Herculean efforts on behalf of our patients in our local and regional communities – and they have delivered,” he said. “We urge all of our community members to show the same sense of purpose and sacrifice by doing everything they can to stop the spread of the disease and reduce the burden on our healthcare system by avoiding gathering with people outside of their immediate family.”
Kim Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, said there has been an increase in the number of people taking advantage of the city’s free COVID-19 testing this past week.
“Our expectation is that people who are getting tested think it's a precaution, that it can protect them and their loved ones this holiday season,” she said. “But the reality is the test isn't an antidote. It's only a snapshot in time.”
Peabody Health Director Sharon Cameron said Peabody has also seen an increase in people getting tested over the past few weeks. She said she hopes it isn’t indicative of the amount of travel people will be doing over the next week.
“We are really hoping people don't use a negative test as a sign that they are free to go spend time with extended family,” she said. “It is just not safe to do that. It’s not safe for you to be congregating with people outside of your household.”
Roberts reiterated those considering spending Christmas with extended family should reevaluate.
“I’m begging you don’t do it. Just stay home. I'm begging you. The nurses are begging you,” he said. “Please, don’t be fooled because someone got a negative test three days before they came to your house. It doesn't mean anything. It means on that day you didn't test positive for the virus, but you could the next day.”
Cameron said representatives from the hospitals in Salem and Beverly updated local officials earlier this week, and she said it was sobering to hear how little room in the system there is for another surge of the virus.
“They implored us to educate residents that we are at capacity,” she said, adding that in Peabody, which has a daily incidence rate 10 times higher than what the state considers high-risk, the majority of positive cases are the result of household transmission, “people who know each other and love each other and trust each other.”
Driscoll said she was also present for the presentation from local hospital officials.
“It’s like a ‘Scared Straight’ talk,” she said. “The hospitals are at capacity and they are working as hard as they can to help people, not only who have COVID.”
She added, “they are really fearful that these family gatherings will cause another surge.”
According to Roberts, in the early months of the pandemic hospitals struggled to get enough personal protective equipment and ventilators to handle the influx of patients, but because the Northeast was one of the first regions in the United States to be hard hit by the virus, traveling nurses came from across the country to help out.
“The cavalry came to help out, so every bed we had had a nurse,” Roberts said. “We redeployed nurses from the [operating room] onto the floors. Staff wasn't the issue, but now, because the whole country is on fire, it is really hard to get nurses from other parts of the country. They are needed there too.”
Roberts, adding that there are only currently about six beds available at the hospital in Salem, said the biggest challenge potentially facing the hospital in the wake of a post-Christmas COVID-19 surge is staffing. For the time being, Roberts said North Shore Medical Center can transfer patients to Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, but if they reach capacity, significant changes would have to be made.
“If we weren't able to transfer patients, our ICU would have doubled in size and the number of COVID patients would have gone through the roof,” he said.
Roberts said in the event other hospitals reach capacity, North Shore Medical Center would redeploy staff from other parts of the hospital and halt most surgeries.
“That is less than ideal because it means you can't do important surgeries, and that staff, this is not their expertise. You begin to worry about whether or not you are providing the best possible care to patients. We did that with the first wave, but we do not want to do that this time around.”
According to Roberts, there were 63 patients at the hospital who were confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Dec. 22 and 30 patients with symptoms of the virus and awaiting test results. He said 8 confirmed COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit.
As of Dec. 21, Beverly Hospital had 35 total confirmed Covid-19 positive patients, three of whom were in the ICU, according to Hebert. Hebert also said Addision Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester had no patients with COVID-19, but she explained that patients suspected of having the virus are transferred to Beverly Hospital.
Roberts also warned that people over the age of 75 are six times more likely to die from COVID-19 than a person in their fifties.
“How are you going to feel if you bring the virus to the house of a 77-year-old and they die from it?” He asked. “And you did this four weeks from when the vaccine is going to begin to end the pandemic. Think about that choice. You're choosing a meal as a risk of putting your elderly relatives at the risk of dying. For me, that choice is so obvious that it is hard for me to believe anyone would make another choice. It's a little impossible for me to think a person thinks a meal is more important than that.”
He said, "You could save a life. You could save the life of someone you love if you stay home for Christmas. Please. We are exhausted. The idea of an influx of cases after Christmas when we are already exhausted, and for just one meal, that is very upsetting to health care workers.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
