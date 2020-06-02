SWAMPSCOTT — Several hundred mostly young people dressed in black held a peaceful rally in support of Black Lives Matter along Humphrey Street and one end of Monument Avenue Tuesday afternoon to protest last week's killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The image of Floyd's arrest caught on a cell phone video, in which a Minneapolis police officer could be seen with a knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest after which Floyd died, has sparked outrage and more than a week of protests and reflection in communities across the nation.
There have been clashes among police and protestors, fires have been set and police cars torched, and looters and vandals have taken advantage of the chaos to smash windows and ransack stores in Boston and New York City.
In Swampscott, many of those who turned out were Swampscott High students or recent graduates wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some held signs that read: "Black Lives Matter," "Stop Killing Us," and "Speak Up."
They filled a portion of Monument Avenue and Burrill Street around the Civil War Memorial that was blocked off to traffic. Others fanned out along the ocean, drawing honks from passing motorists. Several Swampscott police officers and a couple of State Police troopers milled about the crowd.
Toyah Pass, 21, of Swampscott, told the crowd: "We are hurting," as she stood on a bench at the edge of Linscott Park. The 2017 Swampscott High graduate is a rising senior at Fordham University in the Bronx, New York.
"I'm saying this not only for me," Pass said, "but I'm saying this for the black residents of Swampscott and all of the students who have been part of the METCO program. We have seen these martyrs on the news, but the reality is there are many who don't get media coverage, that simply don't get attention, but we must not forget the victims of the police."
"Black people can't sleep. Black children can't play. Black people can't be mentally ill. Black people can't even eat," Pass said. "Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of her head while she slept. She was murdered in her own bed. Tamir Rice was murdered while playing in a park. Tanisha Anderson was murdered because her brother called 911 due to her having a mental health episode. Botham Jean was murdered while eating ice cream in his living room."
"Now, I have a question for all of you," Pass said. "How many white people do you know were murdered by the cops while in their own home, eating ice cream?"
At 5:30 p.m., police Chief Ron Madigan and fire Chief Graham Archer knelt with Pass during a moment of silence.
Swampscott High 2019 graduate Marley Schmidt, who will be a sophomore at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, north of Albany, organized the rally. She wanted to go into Boston to protest, but concerns about catching COVID-19 while living with her family meant keeping the rally closer to home.
"Just because, like, being in the suburbs, I feel like white people are the people who need to hear this message the most and it's also a way to get a lot of people to come out that can't go into Boston because they are immunocompromised or they are worried about getting COVID."
After a small rally on Friday with 15 people, Schmidt reached out the Swampscott Democratic Town Committee, Swampscott police and some reporters. The major concern was the protest be kept away from the home of Gov. Charlie Baker, in case outside groups tried to infiltrate the rally to wreak havoc, she said.
Schmidt said the short-term goal will be to get justice for victims of police brutality, and the long term goal is to change how police are educated in bias and deescalation of conflict training. Police also need to be held accountable for their actions, she said.
"We all need to make an effort to learn racial biases that we may have and then unlearn those biases," Schmidt said.
