MARBLEHEAD — From dances to sporting events to musicals, the special occasions that usually punctuate the senior year experience for Marblehead High School students were canceled over the course of the past school year.
But still, despite the struggles that accompany being the first high school class to graduate after an entire pandemic-impacted school year, Marblehead High seniors walked across the stage at Piper Field and received their diplomas Friday night.
“Since the moment that quarantine began, I've overheard muttered grievances about the situation of our students from parents whining that we are all just wasting our time to journalists already eager to label us ‘the next great lost generation,’” Valedictorian Theodore Chamel said in his address to the senior class.
But even though Chamel admitted he’s lamented the losses of the past year, he said it’s frustrating to see older generations look at the Class of 2021 as a casualty of the pandemic.
“To suggest that this year has been a failure, that the students of Marblehead High have done nothing more than nap at our laptops, is a slight against every single student that is about the walk across this stage in triumph.”
In order to get to this point, he said, the Class of 2021 exhibited an astonishing amount of resilience.
“We showed up, took our tests and secured spots in college in the most competitive year of admissions ever,” he said. “We rose above the day-to-day uncertainty of quarantine, instead deciding for ourselves what comes next.”
Class President Daniel Howells also highlighted the resiliency and strength of the graduating class.
Referencing a quote by David Foster Wallace, Howells said he encouraged his classmates to look at their senior year “not as one that was stolen from us, but as one where we defied all odds, a year where we tried new things and even started new traditions, a year where we overcame all obstacles.”
It is easy, Howells said, to focus on all the signature senior experiences the Class of 2021 never got to experience.
“But if we live our lives seeking vengeance for the things we lost in high school, then our priorities, values and desires won't grow up with us,” he said. “Instead we will be stuck back here in high school.”
Superintendent John Buckey and Principal Daniel Bauer praised the class for overcoming the obstacles of the past year as well.
“There's an old saying that character is revealed in times of crisis,” Bauer said. “And that certainly is true for the Class of 2021. You went through an unbelievable year.”
Experiencing senior year during a global pandemic, Bauer said, has taught the class many lessons.
“Life is tough. You'll face failures. When you leave here, you'll have setbacks, rejections, there are times that you feel, ‘I don't know if I can do that anymore,’” he said. “No matter what happens, you can do it. You’re successful, and you’ve shown that no matter how hard or difficult it is, yes, you can do it. You've been there, and you learned that lesson.”