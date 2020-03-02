Jack Welch had a legacy, no question.
He was equally reviled by labor unions, his own employees and some economists for large layoffs and shuttering plants at General Electric, as he was effusively praised in the corporate world and larger business community as an innovative and successful leader.
The nickname "Neutron Jack" referred to slashing more than 100,000 jobs and consolidation of several GE plants in multiple states during his early years as CEO, as he reshaped the company from a maker of appliances and lightbulbs into an industrial and financial services conglomerate.
"He was infamous," recalls GE retiree Russ Donovan, of Peabody, who worked in the aircraft engineering division in Lynn over the course of 40 years.
Donovan, who retired in 2007, pointed to some of Welch's quotes about wanting to place manufacturing operations "on a barge" that he could easily relocate or that he only wanted employees' "best five years" as opposed to long careers.
He recalled an environment filled with a lot of uncertainty over job security.
Donovan and fellow GE alum James Hennessey, of Salem, who retired in 2012, described an ongoing practice they called "forced ranking" in which they said many otherwise qualified engineers and other workers were laid off to meet quotas.
They said they never personally crossed paths with Welch, but these type of practices led to a "cutthroat" environment among plant workers.
"If you were on the bottom tier, you were one of the ones to go," said Donovan. Hennessey added that it had little to do with job performance for many skilled engineers he knew.
Welch, in his books, describes a "vitality curve" in which employees were ranked against each other in three groups, based on their productivity. Those in the bottom 10% were considered under-performers and let go. GE eventually abandoned the ranking practice in the years following Welch's departure.
But looking in from the outside, others saw a bold visionary trying to right a listing ship.
Bob Bradford, the longtime president of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, noted that Welch grew GE into a $400 billion company as he brought it "into the 21st century." He said that downsizing the workforce and divesting unprofitable areas of a company is necessary, at times, for future growth.
Bradford said he never met Welch personally, but he did see him speak a couple of times — including once at Salem State University — and he didn't see a ruthless, uncaring executive, but rather someone who cared about the future of his company and his employees.
He said Welch, arguably, also created a lot of new opportunities for GE employees in new sectors, in contrast to the job slashing on the factory floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.