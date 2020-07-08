BEVERLY -- For more than 100 days, Hal Simmons lay in a hospital bed, his life in danger from COVID-19 and his family and friends unable to visit. On Tuesday, a day after Simmons returned to his Lyman Street home, those same people made sure his days of being alone were over.
More than 100 people, including former colleagues from his years as a Medford firefighter, formed a noisy procession past Simmons' house to welcome him home after his long battle with COVID-19. Led by fire trucks from Medford and Beverly as well as Beverly police cruisers, their sirens blaring and lights flashing, a long line of honking vehicles and waving passengers greeted a surprised Simmons as he sat on his front porch.
"This was amazing," he said. "I never expected this. It was crazy."
Simmons, 71, walked into Beverly Hospital in March because he was having trouble breathing. He ended up spending 101 days in three hospitals, including two months in a medically induced coma and 55 days on a ventilator. At one point, doctors told his family he might not make it.
"The fact that he made it . . . he's so tough," said his daughter Kristine LeBlanc. "He's been through a lot in his life. He's so strong emotionally."
Asked about his ordeal, Simmons said, "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It was brutal. Almost four months I was in the hospital and I don't remember the first two."
Simmons spent 32 years as a Medford firefighter before retiring in 2010. Battling COVID-19 was made tougher by the fact that he suffers from COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, from his days as a firefighter. LeBlanc mentioned that her father had already suffered a tragedy when his son died at the age of 21.
LeBlanc said it was difficult to see her father knocked down by the disease.
"He's always been my rock," she said. "He's my dad, you know? You try to keep strong. I have younger kids and that's their Papa. They don't want to hear bad stuff that's happening to their grandfather. It's hard to see someone you love like that and not be able to see them and hold their hand. I can't thank the nurses and the doctors enough who took care of him."
Simmons lost 60 pounds and is using a walker. He's begun rehabilitation to try to regain the strength he lost from spending four months in a hospital bed. Medford firefighters are building a new deck at his house where he can spend time during his recovery.
LeBlanc is hoping that eventually her father will return to full strength.
"We're just glad to have him home," she said. "He's a great guy, as you can see by all the people who love him."
