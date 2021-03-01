IPSWICH — A mountain biker was fatally injured about noon Sunday in Willowdale State Forest.
According to an Ipswich police spokesperson, the victim, a 46-year-old Wellesley man, was biking with a friend.
The friend said the two had become separated as they rode and when the friend found him, he was lying unresponsive on the trail where he had apparently fallen or been thrown from his bike.
The friend called 911, and his riding companion was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMTs from Action Ambulance.
Police said the victim was wearing proper protective gear at the time of the accident.
The specific cause of death was not known as of Sunday afternoon and is under investigation, according to a spokesman for the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Foul play is not suspected. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.
According to scanner reports, Ipswich fire received a report of a person injured in the middle of the woods just before noon on Sunday.
Officials gathered at the Linebrook Road entrance to the woods. Crews on a "Gator," a small, off-road vehicle, were able to locate the biker roughly 15 to 20 minutes after the original report.
Firefighters had called for a state police helicopter to help search the woods from above, but ended up canceling the request.
It wasn't immediately clear where in the woods the biker was. The person who had reported the injury didn't know which trail they were on, and could only say they were in the middle of Willowdale State Forest.
Fire crews also asked for Ipswich police to respond with their off-road vehicle to help extricate the biker.
Willowdale State Forest is managed by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation and contains 40 miles of trails.
In addition to Ipswich police and fire, state and environmental police also assisted at the scene.