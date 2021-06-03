Wenham church to flag thief: Let's talk

WENHAM — The First Church's rainbow-colored Pride flag has been stolen, but church leaders are hoping to turn the experience into a conversation with someone who needs help.
Town police asked for the public's help this week investigating the recent theft of a Pride flag from the front of First Church on Arbor Street. It's believed the flag was stolen around May 19, and it has since been replaced by the church.
“We ask members of the community to come forward with any information they may have pertaining to this theft,” Wenham police Chief Kevin DiNapoli said. “Any crime directed against the LGBTQ community is a crime against our Wenham community, and we will investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent possible."
But for the Rev. Michael Duda, the church's pastor, he doesn't expect the flag to come back. Rather, contacting police was intended more to make a statement in return to whoever took the flag.
"There's this story in the Gospel where one of the disciples asks Jesus, 'If someone offends me, how many times should I forgive them?' He said, 'Seven times?' 'No,' Jesus said, 'seven times 70," said Duda. "I said, 'Let's look at our budget and buy 49 flags if we have to.' I don't know if we need to go to 490, but we want to have a dialog. We want to talk about this. Don't sneak up under the cover of night and take the flag."
This isn't the first time an incident like this has happened. Several parishioners have also reported Black Lives Matter signs have gone missing in the past, Duda explained.
"We were ready. We had another flag ready to go," he said. "It's a sign of the times."
Duda said the church stands in solidarity with others both within and outside the church community who have found themselves victims of much more serious offenses.
"Us being victimized and having our flag stolen is nothing, nothing compared to what our brothers and sisters have dealt with in the LGBTQ community, and also our brothers and sisters in the Black community," he said. "You want to stand in solidarity with those who have been victims of hate. Hopefully, I'd love for that person to come back with or without the flag and have that conversation. That's why the flag is there — to have the conversation."
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Wenham Police Department at 978-468-4000. First Church can be contacted at 978-468-4900.
