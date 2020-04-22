Wenham mourns death of retired police captain  

WENHAM — The death of retired 32-year veteran police Capt. Jeffrey Tobey was announced Wednesday by Chief Thomas Perkins and the Wenham Police Department.
Capt. Tobey retired from the department in 2017 following more than three decades of service to his community. For the last three years, he had been battling kidney cancer. He succumbed to the disease on Saturday, with his family at his side.
Capt. Tobey grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Vocational and Technical High School in 1979. He received his degree in Criminal Justice from Curry College in 2003 and worked at Union Carbide in Lynn before following his passion for law enforcement into the Wenham Police Department in 1985.
Capt. Tobey spent his career in Wenham, starting as an auxiliary officer and rising to the rank of Captain in 2012, before retiring in 2017.
"Jeff was a valued member of our department who made numerous contributions over more than two decades of service to people of Wenham," Chief Perkins said. "Those of us who worked alongside him throughout our careers are grateful for having had the opportunity to do so, and we're all thinking of his family during this difficult time."
In 2019 Capt. Tobey was chosen by his oncology team at Dana Farber Cancer Institute to be a hero for the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund walk.
He is survived by his sister Joanne Lindner and brother-in-law Bernie Lindner, his brother Richard and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Tobey, as well as his nieces and nephews, Melissa and Julie Lindner, Gregory and Cassie Tobey, Lauren and Jason Kreamer and Brendan Tobey.
He enjoyed all sports, both as a spectator cheering on his nephews and nieces and when playing a round of golf with friends. Jeff was the ultimate host for many football parties at his home over the years.
He will be remembered as a compassionate individual who had kind words for everyone and made the best of a situation. He touched a lot of lives and will always be remembered in stories that will be shared among family and friends, and his spirit will live on because Jeff was "simply the best."
Donations in Capt. Tobey's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
In adherence to the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn. A celebration of Capt. Tobey's life will be held at a later date.
