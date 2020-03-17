WENHAM — The Wenham police and fire departments have temporarily closed their doors to non-emergency walk-ins in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Residents should make all non-emergency reports and inquiries by telephone or email, effective immediately. The Wenham Police Department can be reached at its business line, 978-468-4000. The Wenham Fire Department business line is 978-468-5508.
Officials said they do not know how long these restrictions will be in place.
"We're temporarily asking residents to call or email the Wenham Police and Fire Departments for non-emergency matters, in an effort to reduce the risk of this virus to staff and to the public," said police Chief Thomas Perkins in a statement. "We encourage residents to continue taking steps individually to prevent the spread of this virus as well, including frequent hand washing and covering your cough."
Residents can still call 911 in an emergency. Police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians will respond as they typically would, but are practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures when they can.
Residents who call the Wenham Regional Dispatch Center to request non-emergency services will be asked for their contact information. A police officer or firefighter will be in touch.
Wenham police report requests should be sent to administrative assistant Sue Hersee at shersee@wenhamma.gov. Wenham fire report requests should be sent to Deputy fire Chief Jeff Baxter at jbaxter@wenhamma.gov.
Residents are also urged to sign up for the Essex Regional Alerts System. Go to www.wenhamma.gov and click on the “Essex Regional Alerts” link at the bottom of the page.
