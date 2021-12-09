WENHAM — The town of Wenham has settled a 2019 sexual harassment complaint that stemmed from an inappropriate text message sent by a former selectman to a longtime employee.
John Clemenzi, a longtime member of what at the time was the Board of Selectmen, was accused in a 2020 complaint to the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination of suggesting that the employee had been engaging in a sexual act when she was bitten by her dog in October, 2019.
After the complaint came to light, a second woman came forward publicly to describe being inappropriately touched on her lower back during a public event. Clemenzi resigned in January, along with another longtime member, Jack Wilhelm, leaving the board with just one member for several moths.
What is now known as the Wenham Select Board announced late last month that it had reached a settlement through mediation.
The specific terms of the settlement were not immediately disclosed; The Salem News has asked for a copy of the settlement.
The current board sought to release as much information as it believes it legally can now, said Town Administrator Ryan Ferrara, in an effort to be as transparent as possible. He said the board is still in the process of reviewing minutes of the executive sessions where the matter was discussed to determine what else can be released.
The settlement amount and legal costs will be paid for by the town’s insurer, the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association. However, the premiums for the town’s policy, paid for by taxpayers, are expected to go up as a result of the settlement.
The current Select Board, which consists of Chair Gary Cheeseman and Vice-Chair Catherine Harrison, “maintains this type of behavior is unacceptable and has taken steps to ensure that there are viable consequences for the inappropriate actions of elected officials and staff,” they said in a statement.
Among the efforts being undertaken is a complete update of the town’s sexual harassment policy, and pending legislation that will allow town voters to recall elected officials. Ferrara said the bill is currently in the state Senate.
“The Select Board expresses its sincere regret that this incident occurred and is committed to making Wenham a safe and respectful workplace for all employees,” the members said in the statement.
Because the complaint named Clemenzi in his official capacity, he will not be required to contribute to any of the cost of the settlement.
Clemenzi’s attorney, Leonard Kesten, said Wednesday that his client is pleased to put the matter behind him, but still “strongly denies any malicious intent.”
