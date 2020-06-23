WENHAM — The Wenham Tea House abruptly closed on Saturday, but the nonprofit that owns the historic restaurant hopes to reopen under a new operator.
Operations manager Christopher Keohane announced Monday that he had shut down the Tea House on Saturday because it was not a viable business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Keohane said it has become difficult to find people who want to work during the pandemic, and that rules requiring tables be placed six feet apart make it tougher for small restaurants like the Tea House to serve enough customers to turn a profit.
In an email to supporters of the Tea House, Keohane wrote, "We truly wish we could do it longer, but I simply cannot run it anymore in this era."
The Wenham Tea House began in 1912 under the ownership of the Wenham Village Improvement Society. Located at 4 Monument St. in the center of Wenham, it includes a restaurant and a women's clothing store that operate under separate lease arrangements. The lease payments are used by the society to provide local scholarships, fund beautification projects for the town of Wenham, and other civic obligations, according to the society's website.
Harriet Davis, the society's president, said Keohane was in the midst of a three-year lease to run the restaurant, but said she understood why he could no longer continue.
"In this age of the coronavirus he is one of the victims," Davis said. "That's basically what it comes down to. We wish him all the best. We're sorry it came to this, but I'm not surprised."
Davis said the Improvement Society will immediately begin looking for a new operator, but she does not know how long it will be before the restaurant reopens.
"I'm sure we'll find somebody at some point," she said.
Davis declined to say how much the lease payments were. She said the clothing store at the Tea House reopened last week and remains open.
Keohane has been involved with the Tea House since 2012, when his father's former business, Henry's Market in Beverly, became the operator. Christopher Keohane has been running the Tea House since 2014 under his own company, Fresh Foods LLC.
The Tea House restaurant shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic. It reopened for brunch takeout/curbside pickup a month ago and for outdoor dining on weekends about two weeks ago. Keohane also ran a grocery and prepared foods delivery service out of the Tea House during that time.
Keohane said the restaurant had been "extremely busy" since reopening, but he found it difficult to find workers. Some didn't want to come back because they were collecting $600 per week in unemployment, he said. He also said it's difficult to work eight hours a day over a grill or an oven while wearing a mask.
"That has made it hard for people to accept coming back into this industry," he said.
Keohane said some people have speculated that he is leaving the Tea House because he is running for state representative in the 13th Essex District, which includes his hometown of Danvers. But he said that's not true.
"I would've kept going with the Tea House if I was elected," he said. "It's been a huge piece of my life and my heart and my family. This is a huge loss and a heartbreaking moment for not only me and my family, but the North Shore community as a whole."
