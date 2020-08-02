DANVERS — Speaker after speaker marveled at the resilience, courage and compassion they witnessed over the past several months as students, staff and their families all pulled together as the world turned upside down.
"It is hard to believe that it is now Aug. 1 and you are here on campus again," Superintendent Heidi Riccio told the crowd of several hundred soon-to-be-grads, family members and staff spread across the football field at Essex Tech. "In March, we never thought this day would come... We are so very proud of you."
The regional agricultural and technical high school, which serves 17 communities, finally held it graduation ceremony Saturday morning, along with several other nearby schools, after having sent everyone home this spring to learn remotely and finish out the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am so impressed by the vast number of people who have stepped up and in some cases stepped out of their normal role (over the past few months)," said principal Shannon Donnelly.
Donnelly, in her remarks, noted that one thing the school tries to teach students is to be adaptable to change.
"So this isn't exactly what we planned, is it?" said Julia Harrington, of Saugus, this year's salutatorian. She's heading to UMass Lowell to study psychology. "This probably won't be the last time — it definitely won't be the last time — you find yourself somewhere where you have no anticipation, didn't expect this."
"But maybe it's better that we learn so early on to expect the unexpected," Harrington added, "(We'll) be a lot better prepared for the rest of our lives."
"It felt like we had our last day and we didn't even know it," she said, referring to the abrupt closure in mid-March.
That was upsetting and difficult to process, she said, but she watched students, staff members and their families all learn to cope together these past months.
"We're carrying each other and ourselves through what feels like a really wobbly period of time," she said.
It's been an earth-shattering few months, said Kaitlyn Swenson, who was recognized as this year's outstanding vocational student of the year. "While we sat in our homes finishing high school, the very fabric of our society was jostled around to an extent which we have never seen in our lifetime."
"I strongly encourage everyone to go out and thank someone who has helped them through this time," she said, adding that for her, it was her mother.
"Maybe colleges will be operating remotely, maybe we'll be quarantined again in November, or maybe all of this will fade away like it never even happened," said Swenson, of Peabody, who is heading to Wellesley College to study computer science. "We really do not know, and that can be scary."
She continued, pointing to a divisive presidential election, ongoing protests over racial inequality, and a highly infectious virus that's still raging through the country.
"It can be difficult to stay positive when it seems like the whole world is falling apart, but if you look around, you may find that the world is truly in less tatters than it appears to be," she said.
Riccio, in her remarks, noted "kindness" is a strong emphasis at the school. "It is more than just a word...it requires action," she said. "We are asking you to move forward beyond kindness and share your love with others. Love is not just a feeling. Love is an action."
She praised students and staff for coming to the aid of their peers in accidents, illness and other instances recently. "And there was love when many of you reached out to me and asked if black lives matter," she said. "And the answer is, yes, they do."
"Never underestimate your power to transform words into action," Riccio said. "My ask for you is to choose love over hate, kindness over selfishness and initiative over remaining passive."
Salem resident Charlotte McDonald, this year's valedictorian, acknowledged she was a little nervous. "Three of my brothers are drug addicts," she began. "That's not the answer I usually give people when they ask me how I became valedictorian, but that's really the only truthful answer I can think of."
"Addiction is an extremely irrational disease, especially for those it directly and indirectly affects, so the way I found rationality in my life was through school," she said. "My brain found relief in completely surrendering itself to school work." The hours upon hours she spent on projects and papers is how she survived high school.
"My point is not to tell you my sob story, (but) rather to tell you however you coped with your life in high school, whatever you did to feel some sort of fulfillment, whether it be sports, or playing video games, or fixing cars, or doing art... it's OK," McDonald continued. "The specifics don't really matter at this point, because we made it here."
She urged her classmates not to focus on what the world, family or friends define as success, but to discover what makes them happy, and take chances in life, small or big, to seize those opportunities.
"Essentially use what makes you happy as a foundation to build your life upon," said McDonald, who plans to study pre-law at UMass Amherst. "Working yourself to death with the belief that you'll only be happy if you meet your goals, turns life into a series of miserable days and very few good ones."
Harrington said she and her peers are learning how to find opportunities, to use them, to give and receive support, and it's a lot.
"We're struggling, we're also adjusting, asking questions and answering, and we're growing," she said. "So keep doing that."
Editor's note: This article has been updated since its original publication to reflect a correction. Kaitlyn Swenson will study computer science at Wellesley College.