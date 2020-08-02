Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.