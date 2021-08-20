SALEM — The city's second public forum on wetlands protection delivered a near-encyclopedic summary of the role of the Conservation Commission and a back-and-forth on Open Meeting Law and working group transparency.
"It may be outside the scope of what we're trying to discuss here to try to adjudicate Open Meeting Law determinations," said Andrew Gorman, an environmental planning specialist with Beals and Thomas, after one comment questioned why meeting minutes from the "private working group" weren't being released for public inspection. "But to the question, we have released the meeting minutes on the website we have available."
City officials held the second of three (now possibly four) wetlands protection public forums Thursday night over the remote meeting and webinar platform Zoom. The meeting focused on a public survey recently run to understand which priorities are most encouraged by residents, as well as a spotlight on the city's Conservation Commission and then a question-and-answer period that later devolved on process.
The survey received 264 unique participants, with 758 written comments and 1,643 total question responses, according to the meeting's presentation. The sixth question asked if the survey taker has "concerns about how wetlands are protected now. If yes, what are your concerns?" An overwhelming 88% said yes, with about 225 responses targeting the city's ordinances and regulations in part.
"My concern is mostly that too many in our community are not aware of the process, which can be complicated," one survey comment read. "Also, the current regulations don't go far enough to mitigate future issues."
The second part of the meeting then explained a need to understand the actual role of the Conservation Commission, led by Mary Kate Schneeweis, a senior environmental planning specialist with Beals and Thomas.
"Given that many of the survey respondents didn't attend the first public forum, and also with the interesting results that we got, we want to reiterate some of the points we made there," Schneeweis said, "with a little bit of a different perspective."
What followed was 22 minutes on how the Conservation Commission was created, why, and what their jurisdiction looks like when drawn on satellite images that delineate wetland resource areas and various buffer zones protecting them.
"What we really wanted to accomplish tonight, if anybody takes anything away from this discussion, is hopefully you'll have a little better of an understanding of what the Conservation Commission does in a regulatory sense," Gorman said. "What are the lenses through which we review these land use activities?"
The forum then moved into a period for questions, and they initially focused on how decisions are handled, who establishes that something is a wetland and how that's publicly recorded, and other general questions. Then, comments focused on — and frequently attacked — the process itself.
"There was a petition with 1,800 names advocating for this and a broader review of the coastal floodplain protections," Beals and Thomas senior associate Stacy Minehane read, as she acknowledged one comment. "An engagement of 264 participants in a city of 42,000 residents strikes me as indicative that not many residents knew that this process was underway. How will that lack of notice and therefore participation be addressed?"
"I disagree with there being lack of notice," said Tom Devine, senior planner in the city's planning department, who then explained that the survey was "dynamic" versus the more "static" form of a petition that preceded it. "We want input in a bigger form than just signing a petition. The fact of the petition happening is one of the reasons this process is going forward, so we want to completely separate the two."
Another question asked when Beals and Thomas was awarded the contract to work for the city, and how much it cost ($25,000).
"I don't remember the exact 'notice to proceed,'" Minihane said, "but I know we were engaged not too far before the first public forum."
A third forum will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to go into a draft version of the currently in-progress wetlands ordinance, with a fourth "additional workshopping" forum suggested for sometime after and final presentations to the Conservation Commission and City Council this fall. For more, including meeting minutes, visit publicinput.com/salemwetlands.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
