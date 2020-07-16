'We've got you' Paul Farmer talks contact tracing during Salem State Series

SALEM — Contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped Massachusetts flatten the curve, says medical anthropologist and physician Dr. Paul Farmer, co-founder and chief strategist of Partners In Health.
Farmer spoke about the attributes that make a good contact tracer Wednesday evening as part of the 39th Salem State Series, which was held virtually on Zoom for the first time.
The discussion was moderated by Dr. Mallika Marshall of WBZ-TV, who received an honorary degree from Salem State University in 2010.
Farmer's Boston-based nonprofit has responded to outbreaks around the world, including the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2016, and in April, the state announced it would be working with Partners In Health on a COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative.
"Paul Farmer needs no introduction, I don't think," said Salem State neighbor Gov. Charlie Baker in a video. "The work that he has done over the course of his career in so many different parts of the world to help people find access to better health care ... is extraordinary."
Baker focused on the work Partners In Health is doing "along with our Department of Public Health and our local boards of health to help us make sure that in Massachusetts we reach out and touch everybody who tests positive for COVID and then do all we can to support them as they deal with that as well as any of their close contacts."
Contact tracing involves contacting a person who has tested positive, having that person isolate, then tracing their close contacts to reduce the spread of the virus.
Farmer said one of his first jobs as a medical school student in Boston was as a contact tracer for the state in the mid-1980s, tracing a tuberculosis outbreak in Cambridge, having recently learned Haitian Creole.
"No one has ever heard of it," Farmer said of contact tracing. "It sounds mysterious, it sounds technocratic, maybe even difficult to do but, you know, part of it is just the message that you are giving to people who are either facing, in this case an infection, or are already sick with it. The message has to be: 'We're here for you. We've got you.' The purpose of this is to be useful."
Despite the technological challenges of contact tracing, and new technologies that can identify contacts by obtaining a genetic fingerprint of COVID-19, "the human part is still the basis of it, it's still about making contact, building trust," he said.
"See, that's the heart of contact tracing, is to ask: 'Can we be helpful?'" Farmer said, "and in this case be helpful to the state of Massachusetts and it's very large public health system in the middle of a health crisis. And Gov. Baker said, 'Yes, you can be helpful' and that's really both the mystery of it unraveled."
Farmer counted the embattled Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a friend when prompted by Marshall with: "and free Dr. Fauci." Fauci has come under fire by some in the Trump administration for his straight talk during the pandemic.
"Poor Dr. Fauci. You know, he's one of my best friends," said Farmer.
"He's just an amazing treasure and he should be entirely unfettered in his commentary and be given more assistance," Farmer said. "I have a feeling people know what a great man he is." He said Fauci told him during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa to "call anytime," something that would bring his blood pressure down.
When asked by Marshall what contribution contact tracing has made in flattening the curve since the spike in cases in the spring, Farmer replied: "I'd like to be as emphatic about it as Governor Baker, and I was delighted by his message, right? We all secretly want to feel that this is making a difference or not so secretly, right? I don't want to make immodest claims of causality to say that Massachusetts, at least last week or so, had the lowest documented rate of COVID transmission in the country."
Farmer said he believes the initiative has made a difference, but he knows there are detractors.
"We don't need to win any arguments right now about this," Farmer said. "What I think we need is to maintain enthusiasm for contact tracing when there's a second wave, you know, or if a wave comes back at us from Texas, Florida, Arizona or North Carolina or wherever." He said the idea of reducing contact tracers "back down to nothing I think is an imprudent one."
While a number of tracers have been "laid off," due to reduced demand, Farmer said he was confident Baker would expand the effort if need be. Farmer said he would rather have tens of thousands of contract tracers in reserve working as community health workers, something the United States public health system lacks.
