DANVERS — More than a million tourists visit Salem every year to learn about the 1692 Witch Trials. Now, a new tour hopes to showcase many of the significant historic sites related to the trials located in Danvers, formerly known as Salem Village.
“Here in Salem Village is really where the witch hunt began — it is where most of the main characters, if you will, lived,” said tour guide Dan Gagnon at the start of the inaugural tour on Aug. 20. “It later spread to the surrounding towns, but this is really the beginning, and even when the Witch Trials spread to other towns, most of the accusations were still here in Salem Village.”
The tour, a collaboration between Salem Historical Tours and the Danvers Historical Society, will run again during select dates in September and October. Gagnon, a lifelong Danvers resident and the author of “A Salem Witch,” leads the tour to various locations that are significant to Witch Trials history, including the Salem Village Parsonage where the witchcraft paranoia first began, the tavern where some of the more outrageous witchcraft allegations were made, and the only memorial dedicated to all 25 victims of the hysteria.
“It was something I had thought about for a long time,” Gagnon said of the tour. “I didn't logistically have the ability to sell tickets, the ability to advertise and all that, so working with the historical society and Salem Historical Tours, we all kind of brought something to the table and it really came together.”
Giovanni Alabiso, the owner and president of Salem Historical Tours, said he is excited for the tour to bring some of the region's witch history tourism to Danvers.
"I don't think a lot of people know about all of this, and I am excited to experiment and see how well this tour does and for people to see these incredible sites," Alabiso said.
Gagnon said he’s always found Danvers history fascinating, and for the past 10 years he's been heavily involved with the Rebecca Nurse Homestead — the only preserved home of a witch trials victim.
"There's just so much history and there are so many historic sites that people walk by without necessarily knowing the reason why it's there," he said, noting his excitement for this fall's upcoming tours.
“I feel like it went well," Gagnon said of the Aug. 20 kickoff. "I am happy to get it rolling. I think the future ones will be very popular because Saturdays (in the fall) are primetime.”
Maureen and Jim Lally were some of the first to attend the tour.
"I thought it was great, and I thought (Gagnon) was very knowledgeable,” Maureen Lally said. She and her husband have lived in Danvers for 26 years. “For us, it was about connecting more with our neighborhood and appreciating the history of the area.”
Jim Lally said he’s always known many of the events leading up to the Witch Trials took place in Danvers, but it wasn’t until he took the tour that he fully understood how many significant buildings during that time period were still standing in his neighborhood.
“We lived in the middle of all this, and we've known about a lot of these buildings, but we never heard the direct stories. We've always been interested in hearing the connections to the houses around us," he said. "We take a walk every single day, and we look at some of these homes and wonder what the story is behind it."
Tour tickets, according to the Salem Historical Tours website, are $20. The tour lasts approximately 75 minutes.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or onTwitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||