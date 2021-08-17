DANVERS — Eleven chefs from across the North Shore battled it out on Tuesday in the Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School kitchen as part of the first-ever Wicked Bites and Chefs of the North Shore Pro Chef Competition.
In the end, Eric LeBlanc of Burton’s and Red Heat Tavern was named the grand winner while Graeme Gilchrist of Chancho’s in Middleton and Danny Garcia of Eva’s Pastries Co. in Peabody took home second and third prize respectively.
According to a press release from Essex Tech, the competition “seeks to elevate the North Shore’s culinary industry through fun and friendly competition."
The Aug. 17 event was the second and final round of the competition. Chefs competed in two “Open Pantry Challenges” and were judged in-person by a panel of Essex Tech staff members.
The dishes prepared by the competitors were judged on visual appeal, taste, aroma and their description.
For the first round of the competition, 34 of the 251 nominated chefs were asked to prepare an appetizer, entree and dessert in their own kitchens, according to the press release. The chefs were required to use specified ingredients in each dish, the press release states, and their dishes were judged by an anonymous panel based on the creativity of the meal, the appeal of the chef’s description, the ease of the recipe, the quality of the photo and styling of the food and the overall appeal of the dish.
All of the chefs who participated, according to the press release, were over the age of 18 and work in a commercial or institutional kitchen in or North of Boston.
Among the 11 finalists were North Shore’s own Danny Garcia of Eva’s Pastries Co. in Peabody, Chef Graeme Gilchrist of Chancho’s in Middleton, and Chef Jay Murray of Ellis Square Social in Beverly.
Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Ricco said the school was excited to host the event.
“Essex Tech is thrilled to be hosting this event, and to host the best chefs on the North Shore in our kitchens,” Riccio said. “We appreciate our partnerships with Wicked Bites and Chefs of the North Shore that are making this event possible.”
The event will also be featured on an upcoming episode of “Wicked Bites” on NECN.