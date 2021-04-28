SALEM — Don’t pack the picnic basket just yet: Salem Willows is about to go under construction.
City officials are lining up the necessary approvals for the first phase of improvements at the park under the city’s “Salem 400” quadricentennial efforts. Mayor Kim Driscoll said the work will impact the park “at least through August.”
“These upgrades are the first phase of improvements to the Willows,” Driscoll said. “That will encapsulate the area where the parking is, the entryway to the park, the adjacent tennis courts. It’ll both help improve drainage of the site and make the park a little more attractive and friendly to park in.”
The work includes an overhaul of the parking area around the tennis courts, including, if approved, new metered parking and fee increases at existing meters.
City officials have talked for years about redesigning the historic park, improving landscaping and restoring “the hill” that separates the main park area from unpaved parking and tennis courts. Much of the work has been triggered by decades of erosion and lost trees.
But officials found while designing the upgrades for this year that the parking situation at the Willows wasn’t working cohesively, according to Jenna Ide, Salem’s capital projects director.
“Because of the restoration and changes we’re going to be doing at the hill and the parking there, it instigated looking at the overall parking at the Willows,” Ide said. “We had a lot of regulations that weren’t necessarily aligned and had to rethink some of that.”
City traffic and parking planner Dave Kucharsky explained some of the planned parking changes. For instance, along the park’s arcade and restaurant buildings, parking spaces that now cost 25 cents per hour will increase to $1 an hour with a two-hour limit under the plan. Some spaces on this stretch will also be designated as free 15-minute parking.
Similar parking rates are planned for the water side of Restaurant Row, a two-way road that wraps around the outer half of the park connecting to Memorial Drive. Short-term parking for cars dropping off or loading will also be allowed there, Kucharsky said.
Parking outside of the hill, tennis courts and Dead Horse Beach will see meters for the first time. Once the meters are installed, parking will cost 50 cents per hour, with a four-hour limit, Kucharsky said. Officials are considering whether to allow residents with Winter Island or Forest River Park stickers to park in these areas for free.
The parking changes have yet to be approved. The Traffic and Parking Commission recently cleared a series of changes impacting city-owned roads around the park. Kucharsky said those changes will soon go before the City Council for approval.
The work taking place outside of the roads around the Willows — landscaping on the hill, overhauling parking outside of the hill, and more — will go before the Park and Recreation Commission in May, Kucharsky said.
Still, Driscoll said all areas affected by the project will be offline for much of the spring and early summer.
“The only time to do work like this is unfortunately also when the park is busiest,” Driscoll said, “but we’re hopeful the short-term pain will have long-term gain for improving this facility.”
The effort got a boost toward the end of last year with the announcement of a $30 million “Signature Parks” program, of which the Willows is getting $3.5 million. The City Council approved $16.1 million in borrowing to pay for the work last December, with Forest River Park in South Salem getting the heaviest share of the cash.
With that, loose plans for construction at the Willows will happen each year until the quadricentennial in 2026. Among the plans, Kucharsky said, are upgrades to the intersection near the arcade and restaurants — that redesign appears in current drawings but won’t be tackled just yet.
“We’re hoping to come back and make it a little more pedestrian friendly, shorten the crosswalk distances,” Kucharsky said. “Following our Complete Streets and traffic calming (efforts), we see this as another opportunity down the road to make improvements to enhance the experience for cyclists, pedestrians and others.”
There are no updates on efforts to fix the Willows’ historic pier, which remains closed due to repeated winter storm damage. Harbormaster Bill McHugh said state and local officials are scheduled to meet in the coming weeks on the project.
