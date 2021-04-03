SALEM — Offshore wind turbine construction around Salem Harbor Footprint would likely lead to Footprint Power selling its property, the company's CEO said.
City and regional maritime officials are discussing the future of nearly 40 acres of undeveloped land around the natural gas plant off Derby Street and Fort Avenue. The land was previously viewed for its housing potential, but conversations in the past year have since turned to focus on the wind energy industry.
That path was further cemented Thursday night, when officials with New Jersey-based Footprint Power, the owner of the undeveloped land that spearheaded the power plant project, backed the area's prospects for wind energy at a Salem Harbor Port Authority meeting.
"If the community wants and this committee wants and the planning commission wants this site to be used for offshore wind, the time for this use really is now," company CEO Peter Furniss said at the meeting.
The comments were in part inspired by recent announcements from the Biden Administration to boost wind energy projects and jobs in the United States. The leading call in Salem is for the property to be used as a wind "marshalling" yard, where offshore turbines would be built and shipped out of the harbor using parts shipped into it.
Who would ultimately own the property and at what cost remains unclear. On Thursday night, Footprint signaled that they wouldn't be the ones leading the charge, in part because of what it would cost to build the construction yard and to prepare the land for supporting that kind of weight.
"The challenge would be that the site requires such significant investment in order to bring it up to the standards necessary to serve as a wind marshalling facility. It'd be very difficult for us to arrange a suitable arrangement with the commonwealth for us to hold onto it," Furniss said. "The likely way that would happen would be a public entity would purchase the property from us."
Toward the end of the meeting, the authority voted unanimously to assess the value of the property. Meanwhile, planning the site's future would fall on the city's Harbor Plan Committee.
In recent months, Footprint has faced increased scrutiny at meetings over its role in Salem. Some have characterized the Footprint campus as two unofficial entities: There's the power plant, then the roughly 40 acres of land that's been referred to as "Footprint Real Estate." It's since become known that Footprint's role in the power plant has gradually waned.
“When we reached project financing in early 2015, the fund that invested the project equity, (Highstar Capital, which is now owned by Oaktree Capital) took over control of the project,” chief operating officer Scott Silverstein said previously. “They have an asset manager and an operations and maintenance company, NAES, the same company that operated the old plant for us, that report to the project’s board. We worked in a transition role during construction.”
Today, Footprint owns 17 acres of land to the south of the power plant and another 21 to the north. It's all locked by a Designated Port Area (DPA) restriction that prioritizes marine-industrial uses for the waterfront property and prevents most others.
Several Massachusetts communities, including Beverly, have been successful in having DPAs removed in favor of commercial and residential development where marine-industrial uses faded over time. In Salem, users on the water have increased pressure to maintain the DPA on Footprint's property, saying that once it's gone, there's no bringing marine-industrial business back to Salem.
Bob Blair, chairperson of the Salem Port Operating Committee with the Salem Marine Society, was glad to hear that Footprint would consider selling the land.
"I think you're good guys," Blair said. "You built a nice power plant. But I don't think you're port planners, and I don't think you're port operators."
The appraisal will cost the city just less than $5,500, said city Harbormaster Bill McHugh, "and basically what it'll give us is a value on the property as a marine-industrial use inside the DPA."
What happens next could unfold in several ways. For example, "the city, through the Port Authority" could ultimately own the property, McHugh said.
"In other ports, what has been done is a public-private partnership. There's a lot of moving parts," McHugh said. "You do see the clear avenue with the milestones that have been set at both the federal and state levels for funding to be available, and whoever's going to be the end-user... if it's wind energy, which looks promising, there will be some kind of private investment."
But at this point, all that is up in the air, according to McHugh.
"Last night was the first time (in recent years) there was a real kind of pivot and a look toward a true marine-industrial use within the DPA," McHugh said Friday. "There's a lot of details to flesh out. There's a lot of engagement that needs to be initiated with the industries, because all the industries heard up until last night is 'mixed-use.'"
For more on the harbor planning process, including past presentations and meeting video, visit harborplan.salem.com.
