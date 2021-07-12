Winn brings downtown Salem plans to community

SALEM — Developers are still designing the Salem Gateway Project that will transform the northern end of downtown, but they need community input to get there.
The Salem Gateway Project will redevelop the vacant Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings between Bridge and Federal streets downtown. It will also bring a now seven-story mixed-use building (down from eight stories) to the "crescent lot" parking area just outside of the MBTA Commuter Rail garage off Bridge Street. WinnDevelopment was selected by the Salem Redevelopment Authority in November to redevelop the site.
Officials with WinnCompanies and its development arm will hold a virtual community meeting Monday at 7 p.m., in collaboration with Salem city councilors Christine Madore and Meg Riccardi, whose wards are impacted by the project. Details on how to attend can be found at salemgateway.com.
"We're not presenting anything that's finalized, because it isn't," said Adam Stein, executive vice president of WinnDevelopment. "But a lot of time and effort has been put into this to make sure we present something that's meaningful and ties to something the Salem Redevelopment Authority and city really wanted for these two sites. Community feedback has always been a part of the process, and it has always been something we've wanted to do."
The project has been met with mixed reviews from residents. Some have opposed the construction of housing on the parking lot due to its position on the North River and replacement of downtown parking. Others have supported the use of the city parking lot for the project given the estimated $50 million cost of redeveloping the historic court properties and how building on the lot balances the project's cost. Recent documents submitted to the Community Preservation Committee show the entire project — the court buildings, crescent lot, and everything between — will cost more than $63 million to build.
"All the time we've spent with the design working group is an effort to establish a baseline for the community feedback," Stein said. "We want people to come to the meeting."
Part of the project will make the area more pedestrian friendly. Right now, there's no easy way to get a person standing on the crescent lot onto Bridge Street. That's partly because of the different elevations on the site — the entire crescent lot is at lower elevation than Bridge Street, which also has a vehicle on-ramp that goes higher than Bridge Street and wraps around the property toward North Salem.
Stein said a plaza matching Bridge Street's height, and improvements to the Bridge-at-Washington intersection, starts to address that.
"When you think about where the (crescent lot) building is, the building is set down below Bridge Street, at grade where the MBTA station enters," Stein said. "We want to bring the building up and the plaza up on Bridge Street, and we want to focus on pedestrian movement across this building. One of the real goals of this plaza isn't just to provide an attractive place to bridge (the different sides of the property), but to provide this pedestrian connection from Bridge Street to the lower area."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||