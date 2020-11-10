WinnDevelopment tapped to redevelop court buildings

SALEM — The Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings have a developer.
WinnDevelopment has been tapped by the Salem Redevelopment Authority to redevelop the historic two properties. It will also purchase a city-owned parking lot by the MBTA commuter rail station, building on it an eight-story mixed-use building sporting six floors of housing, one of commercial uses and another for parking at the ground level on the back of the site.
The vote came after months of meetings that began last July, though conversations involving the city-owned parking lot go back further. City leaders are including the “crescent lot,” named based on its rough shape along the driveway leading to the MBTA Commuter Rail station, to help balance the financials of the project given that estimates for rehabbing the court buildings have historically run in the $50 million range.
By last summer, a private request for “qualifications” led to eight companies competing for the job, with four invited to submit full proposals. Three of the four did so, and one was eventually dropped from the running so the body could put a heavier focus on the other two. The vote Tuesday night came after about 40 minutes of breaking to a non-public virtual meeting, the COVID-19 version of closed-door executive sessions.
“This is a significant milestone,” said SRA chairperson Grace Napolitano, after the Authority voted. “And it’s important to note this is just one step in a process that began decades ago and will continue for several more years.”
The County Commissioner building, erected in 1841, is the older of the two properties. The Superior Court was built alongside it in 1862. Both are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. They have been vacant since 2012, when the new J. Michael Ruane Judicial Center opened down the street.
WinnDevelopment and Park Towers, the full name behind the proposal, would put 19 housing units in the court properties alongside 15,000 square feet of commercial space. That includes a “Museum of Justice’s Center for Civic Engagement at Salem” using three courtrooms and the judge’s chambers, while the property’s law library would become a bar and café.
The 19 units in the court buildings will join 110 in the eight-story building to bring 129 housing units total, with 57 percent of those units tagged as income-restricted, according to Napolitano. WinnDevelopment will also be tapping Beverly-based Windover Construction as general contractor.
In its process, the SRA cut proposals from JHR Development (led by J. Hilary Rockett Jr.) and the North River Partnership for Community Investment (led by Diamond Sinacori and Urban Spaces, partners in the Brix project targeting the old District Court property around the corner). JHR, the runner-up, is identified at this point as a backup developer should Winn’s proposal not come together.
“To our backup team, JHR Development, we’re grateful for your hard work and dedication to this process,” Napolitano said. “Your excitement on this project was evident throughout every stage.”
The vote Tuesday night wasn’t the final one approving the project. Rather, WinnDevelopment must now get the project permitted before construction can begin, according to Napolitano.
“The SRA isn’t just selecting a development team,” Napolitano said. “We’re selecting a development partner. We know there’s much work yet to be done.”
Live Twitter coverage from this meeting can be found at bit.ly/SRA201110.
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.