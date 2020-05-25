Sue Pelletier of Beverly received a phone call from a number she didn’t recognize on Friday, May 8, and let it go to voicemail. When she got around to listening to it, she couldn’t believe who it was — or, even more so, what the message entailed.
Former Bruins forward Bob Sweeney, now the executive director of the Boston Bruins Foundation, was calling to congratulate Pelletier on winning a raffle that she had entered less than 24 hours earlier. Pelletier had won a replica statue of “The Goal,” scored by Bobby Orr in overtime to win the 1970 Stanley Cup against the St. Louis Blues.
As part of winning the raffle — where money raised went to benefit organizations and initiatives assisting health care providers, first responders and frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus — Pelletier also got to choose someone to receive a congratulatory phone call from the legendary No. 4 himself, Bobby Orr, on Mother’s Day. That coincided with Orr’s Cup-winning goal, exactly 50 years ago to the day.
I couldn’t believe it!” said Pelletier, the mother of two stepchildren who often buys raffle tickets from the Bruins Foundation when she and her husband, Jim, are at games at the TD Garden or through emails she receives.
“I was talking to some other employees (at Whole Foods in Lynnfield) where I work,” said Jim Pelletier, “when Sue called and said, ‘We won! We won!’ I was amazed; Bobby Orr was my hero growing up.”
Because her mother passed away a few years ago, Sweeney told Sue Pelletier she could pick “whomever I wanted” to get a Mother’s Day call from Orr. She picked her sister-in-law, Collette Pelletier, a diehard Bruins fan from the “Big, Bad Bruins” days of the early 1970s that Orr led.
“I was vaguely familiar that Sue had won something, but didn’t know what it entailed,” said Collette Pelletier, of Ipswich.
Sue got the call first from Orr that Sunday. “He said, ‘Hello,’ and I recognized his voice immediately,” she said of the now 72-year-old Orr. “He said he wanted to call me first, and we chatted for a while. He was a very nice guy, asking about my family and all.”
Then it was time for Orr to call Collette — who had no idea it was happening.
“It was 5 of 9 in the morning and I was sitting on the couch reading when the phone rang,” she said. “The caller ID was from Florida said ‘Orr, Robert’. I’m looking at it like, ‘What?’ My husband said, ‘Just answer it,’ so I did.
“He said, ‘Collette?’ and I said, ‘Yes?’ and he said, ‘This is Bobby Orr.’ What do you say to that? It’s the thing of a lifetime. I didn’t believe it.”
It took Collette almost half of the phone call to realize she wasn’t being pranked. “What struck me the most was that he just talked away. He’s just a regular guy; it was a very easy conversation,” she said. “In hindsight, I would’ve thought of all kinds of fun things to say and ask him ... but I was just in shock.”
Sweeney told Sue Pelletier there are only 11 replica statues of “The Goal” and they are stored in a warehouse in Charlestown. He delivered it to her home last Thursday afternoon.
Sue Pelletier wasn’t a hockey fan growing up, but now loves the game passionately like Jim always has. So much so, in fact, that “she literally jumps from her seat watching games, saying, ‘Hit him! Hit him!’” according to her husband.
“It’s amazing this happened,” Sue said. “We’re still talking about it. We’ll be boring people with it for a long time to come.”
