SALEM — Officials have launched "My Salem MA," a new mobile app tailored to residents and other community members seeking quick access to city services and officials.
"Destination Salem has an app that's more geared toward activities and locals who want to know what's happening in town — certainly, for visitors," Mayor Kim Driscoll said. "This is more for accessing city services, making it easy for people to connect or engage if there's an issue or concern they have."
The app can be found at salem.com/app or by searching for "My Salem MA" on app stores. It was built by Tyler Technologies, a Texas-based company that specializes in mobile phone apps for municipalities and public entities, according to Matt Killen, Salem's chief information officer.
"One of the functions built into the app, for example, is the ability to do push notifications," Killen said, referencing when an app alerts you to an update or message on your phone. "Maybe there's a significant event near the train station or something citywide... it's another mechanism to get that information out quickly to residents and businesses."
The Destination Salem app has a similar feature, and it has been used since that app launched last year to communicate when major attractions sell out of tickets, when parking lots are full or closed, and other updates that would impact anyone visiting Salem.
Work on the city app started before the pandemic, but there was "a bit of a delay in the rollout," Killen said. "I think we had selected the system we wanted to use about 10 days before COVID descended from the West Coast to the East Coast."
The city app includes Salem's meeting calendar and agendas, which Killen said will help residents keep tabs on meetings as officials move from meeting remotely to in person.
"It's going to become a very useful tool as we go through the shift and whatever the new normal is," Killen said.
Driscoll said the city expects the app will see a lot of use, especially as more people have become what she called "digital immigrants" during the pandemic.
"They've gotten used to using online services, using apps to do everything from deliver food to buy groceries," Driscoll said. "We felt this was an easy way and will continue to grow this out with services that are available."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.