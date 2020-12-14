SALEM — It’s beginning to look a lot like Winterlude.
Programmable lights, murals and other features are popping up downtown in celebration of Salem Winterlude, a new initiative to get residents out of their homes and into the holiday spirit while staying safe from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a holiday season of lost traditions, the initiative is the closest Salem will come to celebrating the holidays without actually holding events. It’s the product of a partnership between city officials, Salem Main Streets and the Creative Collective, along with a $25,000 Winter Placemaking grant through Bench Consulting’s “Winter Places” program and funding from the Barr Foundation.
“It’s meant to create passive, but positive, experiences around the downtown that people can interact with at their own pace, in their own time without there being a scheduled event or encouraged gathering of people,” said Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Main Streets. “That includes things like programmable lights on the Pedestrian Mall, these murals we’re stationing around town that people can pose with. And we’re trying to connect it all visually as well — there are programmable lights on the tree topper in Lappin Park, and we’re continuing to add as we go.”
John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, said the venture includes about 40 strings of programmable LED lights, another 70 that aren’t programmable, two murals at Charlotte Forten Park on Derby Street, a third on Salem Common, a fourth by Artists’ Row between Front and New Derby streets, and an installation led by Peabody Essex Museum in the East India Fountain at the heart of the Pedestrian Mall. Lights target downtown’s historic iron light posts and join wreaths, bows and other items generally set up during the holidays each year.
“We wanted to create activations and reasons to be downtown, and not create events with all the COVID regulations, rollbacks, restrictions and numbers on the rise,” Andrews said. “We thought it was important for people to have things in public spaces to do, to get outside.”
The murals also tie in support for the creative workforce, a theme throughout the pandemic, Andrews explained. Artists have found work this year designing public art installations, painting Jersey barriers that protect newly built outside dining spaces, and more.
“One of the things that has impressed me and motivated me through this entire crisis is the absolute unwavering drive of the creative community to bring hope,” Andrews said. “It’s all about hope, giving people hope that they’ll make it through this.”
Though Winterlude was triggered by the pandemic, Andrews said there’s a hope that it’ll last in perpetuity and be waiting for Salem residents when the “new normal” begins to take shape.
“We’ve learned so many lessons from the orange lights that Netflix left (on Salem Common for the film “Hubie Halloween”). If you give people lights and a good environment, they’ll want to be there. They’ll want to hang out and be part of it,” he said. “We can use them for Salem So Sweet. We can use them for Arts Fest. We can use them for October next year.”
But to an extent, there’s a business impact tied to Winterlude as well.
“As the (COVID) numbers go up, our businesses are making hard decisions on what’s safest for their employees and customers,” Sullivan said. “If they’re out of sight and out of mind, you might not think about them. But if you’re still wandering around and seeing how bright and engaging downtown continues to be, you’re more likely to think about those businesses when doing shopping online and holiday shopping.”
Winterlude is scheduled to run through the Salem So Sweet festival in February, Andrews said. But as Sullivan noted earlier, there’s an expectation the decorations will continue to build. That includes fire pits, which will likely be set up not as gathering points, but instead as temporary warming stations for those walking downtown to warm up as they move from one point to the next.
“Through this program, the city has procured three propane fire pits — and they’ll also be getting three custom-made wood-burning fire pits,” Andrews said. “We’ve been working with the Fire Department to make sure we can implement these. Sometime this winter, there will be fire pits in public spaces.”
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||