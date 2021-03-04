With arctic blast, March came in like a lion

February was a rather quiet weather month and there were no significant storms. Our overall temperatures were slightly below normal. The high was 51 degrees on the 24th, and the low was a chilling 9 degrees on the 12th. Our liquid precipitation was 3.69 inches, and the total snowfall was 16.4 inches.
The first day of March roared in like a lion as an arctic cold front raced over our locale. Bitter cold arrived and we were set back to mid-winter temperatures. In Salem, the temperature quickly plummeted from 44 to 11 degrees accompanied by the persistent, blustery northwest winds gusting to 50 mph here.
March has certainly arrived. We are also reminded that the change to daylight saving time arrives on Sunday, March 14 — time to set your clocks forward one hour. The spring equinox occurs on March 20 at 5:37 a.m. Our daylight hours will be getting longer until the summer solstice in June.
Early in the month our temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 40s during the day, falling to the mid 20s by dawn. But by month’s end, we usually have highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Looking back in our records, we had a summery 92 degrees in 1998. On the other hand, we experienced a wintry 1 degree above zero in 1978.
Our average rainfall is 4.89 inches. Again, our New England weather has had great contrasts. In 2010, we had an impressive total of 15.42 inches.
We had four significant nor'easters that month. The biggest one gave us a total of 6.39 inches of rain accompanied by persistent blustery gale force winds reaching 63 mph in Salem. In contrast, only 0.67 inches was recorded in March 2006.
How about snow? In March 1993, we had an impressive total of 51.5 inches associated with three significant snowstorms. The first one gave us 14 inches of snow. Then, mid-month, a memorable nor'easter blanketed us with 15 inches of new snow. In Salem, winds were clocked at 71 mph, resulting in blinding snow and massive drifting. Along the nearby beaches, relentless wind produced gusts 75 to 85 mph, causing coastal erosion. A final nor'easter gave us another 13 inches of snow before the month ended.
Fortunately, we have had three March months with no snow whatsoever.
As far as March goes this year, let's hope it will go out like a lamb.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.
||||