SALEM — As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the state in March, courts closed their doors to the general public and suspended activity on all but the most pressing matters.
They also hit the pause button on things like filing deadlines and the statute of limitations.
Not addressed, however, was whether the clock also stops for orders of pre-trial detention without bail after a person has been found dangerous.
After a Salem Juvenile Court judge concluded last month that it does not, and ordered the release on bail of a Salem teen awaiting trial on gun charges because he had spent 120 days in custody without going to trial, Essex County prosecutors appealed.
The Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments on Wednesday from the Essex District Attorney's office and prosecutors in two other counties who were challenging rulings by judges that freed pre-trial detainees whose trials had been delayed due to the pandemic.
"Isn't it fair to say we just overlooked this?" asked Justice Kimberly Budd during questioning of a Bristol County prosecutor in one of the other cases being argued Wednesday, a man accused of child sexual abuse whose trial was delayed, which also led to an order he be released.
And what about the due process rights of a defendant whose trial is indefinitely delayed, the judges wanted to know.
Under a 1990s-era amendment to the bail law meant to reform what was then a routine practice of judges intentionally setting unaffordable bails in order to prevent someone from being released prior to trial, prosecutors can ask for a person to be held in custody without bail if they can show by clear and convincing evidence that the person poses a danger if released. The time period was initially up to 90 days, but has since doubled to as long as 180 days depending on the type of crime.
There are many times when defendants awaiting trial are held for far longer, because necessary or unavoidable delays in a case, such as for the results of DNA tests or pre-trial motions to suppress evidence, do not count toward the total.
The prosecutors argued on Wednesday that the pandemic is one of those unavoidable delays, an event beyond the control of either prosecutors or the defense.
"The COVID crisis has closed courts and paralyzed the country," Essex Assistant District Attorney Catherine Semel argued.
While Semel acknowledged that there will likely be questions of due process to consider if the pandemic continues, courts should take into account the totality of the circumstances and whether there was good cause for the delays, just as they are already supposed to do when considering bail requests in cases that are delayed for other reasons.
"This is not a unique circumstance in that trial does not happen in the time specified," Semel argued.
But lawyers for the teen, and two other defendants, say that if anything, COVID-19 has created an even greater risk of harm to defendants due process rights, because the risks of detention are more severe.
In the Salem case, the teenager, who was indicted as a youthful offender in January on a charge of illegally carrying a firearm, was ordered detained without bail for 120 days. In May, Salem Juvenile Court Judge Kathryn M. Phelan-Brown set bail and conditions of release for the teen, who would be living with a grandparent in Beverly.
Semel and the district court prosecutor, Erin McAndrews, argue that because the courts have been closed since March 17, the time since shouldn't count toward the 120 days. They also argue that the defense did not object to the postponement of various pre-trial proceedings in the case.
The teen's attorneys, Andrew Zeiberg and Brian Anderson argue that the clock did not stop running on that order. Anderson also argued in a brief filed with the court that the issue is of even greater concern for juveniles, who generally are not entitled to the same type of credit for time spent in custody prior to a trial, as adult defendants are.
They say the Juvenile Court has always taken into account the special circumstances of children and teenagers, including setting shorter time frames for cases. They say Judge Phelan-Brown's interpretation was "appropriate."
