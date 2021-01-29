Most North Shore communities will only be able to order up to 100 doses of vaccine each week, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
“That is going to dictate our ability to provide vaccines for the public,” Bettencourt said. “The state is really pushing to send people to the Massachusetts super sites that are being set up, primary care physicians and pharmacies.”
Bettencourt said the state Department of Public Health notified Peabody and other communities of the dosage limit.
“Local boards of health are seen as a secondary gap filler for the state’s vaccination plan,” he said.
Still, officials said local health departments are ready to increase their role in vaccinating residents if the state can provide more vaccines.
“If the state is able to provide us with more than 100 doses per week, we are ready on a week’s notice to set up a local site to fill in some of the gaps,” Danvers Town Manger Steve Bartha said.
Before they learned about the state’s limit on the number of vaccines each community can receive, Bartha said Danvers, Beverly and Peabody officials were working to create a regional vaccination site.
The vaccination super site closest to most Salem News communities is the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, which is set to open on Feb. 3 and is expected to vaccinate approximately 5,000 people a day, Bettencourt said.
“It is great because it is very near to us,” he said.
Bartha said the state put a tremendous amount of energy and resources into the DoubleTree site.
“They’ve been working hard to build the infrastructure so that once they are open, they will be able to vaccinate large numbers of people on a daily basis,” he said. “We’re pleased that one of the sites is located in Danvers and we’ve made it clear to the state that we will support them with local resources to the extent that we can to make sure the site is successful.”
Both Bartha and Bettencourt recommended residents visit the state website for information on who is eligible for the vaccine and how to sign up for an appointment.
In a statement on Facebook, Bettencourt noted that veterans age 65 and older can make an appointment to receive their vaccine at the Bedford VA Medical Center by calling 781-687-4000.
Bartha said Danvers health officials are still determining the best way to provide additional vaccines to residents in addition to those being offered at the DoubleTree.
“At this point we are looking to support the state in our site and within borders rather than compete with them,” he said.
In Peabody, Bettencourt said the city is plans to hold vaccine clinics for eligible residents over the age of 18 at the Torigian Senior Center at 79 Central St. He said additional information about these clinics will be available next week.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||