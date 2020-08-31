SALEM — Census counting wraps up in a month, but the Witch City still has a ways to go.
On the North Shore, Salem has among the lowest level of self-reporting for the 2020 U.S. Census, with 62.6% of households responding to mailers or online, as of Friday. Only Lynn, at 60.5% is lower. The nearby cities of Beverly (72.9%) and Peabody (71.3%) are higher, and most towns in the region range from 74% up to 85.8% in Boxford.
But while Salem has a low participation rate compared to its immediate neighbors, there are at least a handful of other cities throughout the state that are reporting even lower numbers. Nationally, the self-response rate is 64.7%, while Massachusetts is above the curve at 67%.
This wasn’t surprising to Lisa Moore, an assistant regional census manager for the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Every community is different, and the populations in every city vary greatly,” she said. “In a larger city, it’s going to be harder to get that message out and clear.”
Local leaders and census officials are urging all residents to respond, however, because the count every 10 years does have some real-world impact. For example, it’s used to draw Congressional districts — so representation in Washington will shift, and the number of representatives will change to align with a region’s population.
Another major impact is the allocation of federal resources to ensure dollars go “where the population warrants it, so resources are coming back into our neighborhoods, our roads are properly repaired, our hospitals are properly funded, our schools aren’t overcrowded,” Moore said. “God forbid that one time you need an ambulance or the fire department, resources had to be shifted or cut to a neighboring community.”
The schools also rely on accurate census counts, according to Liz Polay-Wettengel, chief of public relations for Salem Public Schools.
“The census is important not only to the city of Salem, but to Salem Public Schools,” Polay-Wettengel said. “These are food resources, educational resources. An accurate count really feeds into how we take care of our students.”
While Salem has the lowest participation rate in the Salem News readership area, its neighboring cities are also bottom of the list — though still above the state average. Salem was also the lowest in 2010, with only 68.1 percent participating at the time.
The bulk of the federal government’s counting efforts will wrap up on Sept. 30. That includes census takers going door to door to hit up households that haven’t yet responded. Workers will be carrying their U.S. Census Bureau identification badge, something residents may ask to see.
“That non-response follow-up is the largest operation we conduct at the Census, and it’s the largest peace-time mobilization outside of war that’s conducted,” said Lisa Moore, assistant regional census manager for the U.S. Census Bureau. “Granted, the state has had a phenomenal self-response to the census, but it’s closing that gap to hitting 100 percent, and we’re at 83 percent with the state, with a little more than one month to go.”
Mailers have been hitting mailboxes for months now, feeding into the self-response rates. That said, if a household still hasn’t responded yet, they’re on a list for a socially distanced visit from census takers, according to Moore.
“We need to make sure, by Sept. 30, that every address in our database has a corresponding response,” Moore said. “We’re persistent census takers, so we’ll continue to go out and try to get a response from any address that hasn’t responded.”
CENSUS RESPONSE RATES
State self-response: 67.0%
State enumerated counting: 16.7%
Total counted: 83.7%
Boxford: 85.8 (80.3 in 2010)
Topsfield: 84.7 (83.2 in 2010)
Wenham: 81.8 (78.9 in 2010)
Marblehead: 78.1 (75.4 in 2010)
Middleton: 77.8 (73.3 in 2010)
Hamilton: 77.5 (78.3 in 2010)
Swampscott: 76.7 (73.7 in 2010)
Ipswich: 74.3 (75.8 in 2010)
Danvers: 74.2 (75.2 in 2010)
Beverly: 72.9 (74.3 in 2010)
Peabody: 71.3 (75.2 in 2010)
Salem: 62.5 (68.1 in 2010)
Numbers are accurate as of Friday morning. Source: U.S. Census Bureau