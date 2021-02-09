With new housing law signed, table set for in-law apartment debate

SALEM — The debate over in-law apartments in the city is coming back.
The Baker-Polito Administration on Tuesday held a ceremonial bill signing to usher in a $626 million economic development bill. The new law includes Baker's years-attempted "housing choice" measure that makes it easier to pass housing policy in the state.
Among other things, the housing law removes the two-thirds majority requirement for governing bodies to make zoning changes in their communities.
That means contentious housing policies in Salem, like the ordinance governing in-law apartments — known as accessory dwelling units — that previously failed to get two-thirds majority support can finally clear the City Council.
"We know housing impacts so many aspects of people's lives. Just being late on rent can create stress and trauma for families," Mayor Kim Driscoll said at the event. "Today, we're going to file an all-affordable accessory dwelling unit (ordinance) — today, for the third time. And I feel really positive that it's going to pass."
Accessory dwelling units, also defined in the bill, would allow Salem homeowners to build small in-law apartments within the walls of their homes. A local version twice rejected by the Salem City Council is due to return at its regular meeting on Thursday. It was rejected in October 2019 by a 7-4 vote, and then it was tabled and expired without a vote in 2020 when it became clear the same was about to happen again. Under Salem's laws, issues rejected by the City Council can return the following calendar year.
Now, only six of the 11 councilors must pass the measure for it to move forward. That's what Driscoll said she's putting her money on.
"We were a community that was a poster child to losing to 7-to-4 votes," Driscoll said at the bill signing. "As someone who has older adult students, older adult children now, I really worry about their ability to stay local given the rising housing prices we're seeing."
State officials converged on Salem last March to push for the bill's passage. During that event, Gov. Charlie Baker took shots at the four Salem city councilors who have stopped major housing policies from going forward in the city.
In the meantime, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided another layer of hardship for officials to chew on, according to Mike Kennealy, the state's secretary of Housing and Economic Development.
"We all went up to Salem on March 4 to celebrate, and then of course, COVID-19 happened and the summer of 2020 happened. And in a moment where we all focused more on issues of racial equity, we also saw the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color," Kennealy said. "We also talked about how zoning in our nation has historically been a tool to exclude for much of our nation's history, and we felt it was time to take a big step to build more inclusive and healthier communities.
"Now we're back here in Salem, virtually, today, to celebrate," Kennealy concluded.
Tuesday's event was supposed to take place in-person in Salem but was held virtually instead due to the snowstorm, the mayor's office said.
"I kind of wish all of you could see this," Baker said as he leaned over to sign the bill. "I wish we were in front of the grand staircase of the Statehouse, and I certainly hope at some point we would be. But just for the record, I'm signing this on your behalf and on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth."
Speaking specifically to housing choice, Baker said Driscoll's impact on the debate can't be understated.
"I live down the street from you in Swampscott," Baker said. "I could hear you out-speaking on housing choice almost every day for the last couple years."
In response, Driscoll said there's an urgent need to get more homes built — regardless of size.
"As a local leader in a city like Salem, where 50% of renters are housing challenged, 25% of homeowners are housing challenged... for every four low-income families, there's one affordable unit, and right now, today, there's 126 homeless students in Salem Public Schools," Driscoll said. "I'm cheering loudly, because this matters every single day to people who live in communities like Salem."
The legislation also contains $626 million in programs to build housing and target countless other areas of need around Massachusetts. Buried in the 101-page bill, for example, is a line to provide at least $500,000 "for a downtown trolley implementation pilot program between the city of Peabody and the city of Salem."
"We all know how much work we have to do to help communities and help people get back on their feet when we get to what I’d call the post-pandemic period," Baker said. "This legislation has got a lot of really important elements to help us get from here to there."
