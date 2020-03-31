DANVERS — Town Manager Steve Bartha updated residents on the local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in a call to residents Tuesday afternoon that asked them to stay vigilant as Danvers works through the public health crisis.
"As of today, there are more than 40 confirmed cases in Danvers," Bartha said. "This is up from 28 last week and reflects the fact that more testing is happening, and also that the virus has arrived as predicted."
"Chances are good we all now know someone who has been impacted by the virus. The preventative measures we as a community started implementing as a community back on March 13 has absolutely made an impact locally on our community spread, but it is also becoming apparent that many of these measures will likely need to remain in place until the end of April if not longer."
The Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Lindall Street announced on its website Friday that eight residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and that over the weekend a spokesperson for the company that owns the nursing home, Berkshire Healthcare, said another resident had tested positive, bringing the total confirmed cases to nine.
However, a family member reported her 84-year-old grandfather died at Beverly Hospital after contracting COVID-19 at the 108-resident nursing home. The spokesperson would only confirm what took place inside the nursing home and said that no one had died there. Those who have tested positive or shown symptoms have been moved to one unit.
Bartha, in his message to Danvers residents, noted Gov. Charlie Baker had extended protective measures through May 4, such as the closure of nonessential businesses and having residents essentially shelter in place "except for food, pharmacy, medical and exercise." Bartha said the community would do its part by practicing social distancing by only going out for these four essential reasons.
Schools, the library and public buildings will also be closed through May 4, with town employees working behind the scenes to make sure core services are being delivered and the needs of the town's vulnerable populations are being met. Others are working from home. Bartha said town officials are in daily communication with those from other communities and on the state level in public health, emergency management and the executive branch.
"We believe public communication is as important right now as our operational contingency planning," Bartha said. For up-to-date information on the crisis can be found at on the town' website at danversma.gov.
On Monday evening, Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill announced in a video message on the city's website and on a phone call to residents that 48 Beverly residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Since testing has been available now for two weeks, it is natural that our confirmed cases will rise. However, at the same time, we have many more people who are or have been positive than the diagnosed caseload will show – today or going forward. This is why we have lots of work to do – and most of that work involves social distancing," Cahill said in his message, urging residents to keep at least six feet away from others who are outside of their family.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 35 Salem residents had tested positive, according to the city's website. Essex County had 784 cases as of 4 p.m. March 31, according to the state's website.
An updated number from Peabody was not known as of deadline, however the Board of Health is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting at 4 p.m on Wednesday, April 1. Information on how to join this meeting can be found on the city's website at https://www.peabody-ma.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.