SALEM — The calendar hasn't been set yet, but the 2021 city election season is already underway.
Just a week into the new year, Ward 5 City Councilor Josh Turiel said that he will not seek reelection. And one person has already announced plans to run for the seat — Jeff Cohen, two-time candidate for city councilor-at-large and co-president of Salem's No Place For Hate Committee.
It's an early start to the election year. City Clerk Ilene Simons said no deadlines have been set for pulling nomination papers or returning them. The election is traditionally held in odd-numbered years, on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.
But with COVID-19, it's likely this election season will be far from traditional. Social distancing requirements and gathering restrictions will likely mean no canvassing, public fundraising events, or in-person debates.
"It's going to be an interesting year to try and run for office, and try to campaign," said Turiel, who is in his fifth term representing Ward 5. "I don't know how that's going to work for people."
Each year, nomination papers become available around early March and must be returned by late July. At that point, signatures are verified and if there are too many certified candidates in one contest, a preliminary election would be held in mid-September to narrow the field for the final municipal election in early November.
Seven ward councilors, four at-large councilors, three School Committee members and the mayor are up for reelection.
Cohen said he doesn't know how the virus will impact other residents' decisions to run for office, but he said he's working on some creative ideas on how to interact with people amid the pandemic.
"My thing is, I have many, many friends in Ward 5, but there's a whole bunch of people and neighbors I'm not friends with yet, and that's the challenge," he said. "It's incumbent on me to introduce myself and listen to everyone in the ward, whether they're a voter or not."
How Cohen will do that remains unclear, he explained. Right now, he said, his focus is on "how to create a space where I can safely interact with people."
"It's really important for me not to take anything for granted," Cohen said. "There's so many people who need to have a voice."
Turiel's announcement to not run isn't a surprise. It's a statement he's made several times in recent years, including in 2019 when he suggested it would be his last bid for office.
"Ten years, to me, felt like a pretty good number to go with," Turiel said. "If I had gone longer than that, it would've started to feel to me like a career, and I already have a career."
Two sitting councilors have longer tenures than Turiel. Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy has served since winning his first term beginning 2008, while Councilor at-large Arthur Sargent began serving in 2000.
Mayor Kim Driscoll, meanwhile, was first elected in 2005 and has been reelected to three more four-year terms since. Her last bid for office came in 2017, when she beat out former Salem city councilor Paul Prevey alongside passage of the city's Sanctuary for Peace ordinance.
Perhaps not a surprise, Turiel said he supports local leaders serving several terms on end.
"I'm a believer that people should do it until they don't want to do it or the voters don't want them to do it," he said. "You need people who've been there for a long time, have the connections, have the institutional knowledge, know the rules, know the way things are supposed to be and can carry traditions on."
