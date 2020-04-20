BEVERLY — A witness drew his gun to stop a nude man from assaulting a woman in a neighborhood near downtown Beverly on Monday, according to police.
The nude man then ran away from police, launched himself into the windshield of a parked police cruiser, and had to be "tased" by officers in order to take him into custody, police said.
The incident began at about 11:30 a.m. when police received a call that a male with a gun was in the area of Washington and Lovett streets. When officers arrived, they encountered a "completely nude" man, according to a press release from the Beverly Police Department.
A male witness told police that the nude man had jumped on the hood of a woman's vehicle before he assaulted the woman. The male witness then drew his gun on the nude man and ordered him to stop assaulting the woman, police said.
As police continued to arrive on the scene, the nude man took off "at a sprint pace" and launched himself into the windshield of a responding officer's parked police cruiser. The man had to be "tased" by officers to be taken into custody, police said.
The man was taken to Beverly Hospital for evaluation. Police said he will face numerous charges when he is discharged. Police said they would withhold his name until he is released from the hospital.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
