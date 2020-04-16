SALEM — Two officers responded at 2:50 Thursday afternoon to 277 Lafayette St., in response to a phone call from a man who said he had been stabbed.
The 37-year-old male met the officersl and told them he had been stabbed multiple times by a 28-year-old female.
The officers arrested the female, who was still in the vicinity, and the victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital—Boston with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.
The woman, whose name has not been released, remained in custody Thursday night while detectives investigated the case.
She was expected to be arraigned Friday in Salem Superior Court.
