BEVERLY — A Beverly woman clocked driving roughly 110 mph last month on Route 95 south in Rowley admitted responsibility and was ordered by a Newburyport District Court judge to pay a $405 fine.
Brianna Easter, 20, of Manor Road, Beverly, was also ordered to pay an additional $100 when an unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charge was dismissed.
Around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 6, State Trooper John Lannon was parked at the Rowley weigh station when another trooper said over the radio that he saw two cars racing down Route 95 south toward Lannon's location. The trooper was able to stop one of the cars but the other, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, was still on the loose.
Lannon drove out of the weigh station and tracked down the Cruze near Exit 50 in Danvers.
After pulling over the car, Lannon asked to see Easter's driver's license. Easter handed him over a learner's permit. Also in the car were three other people, only one of them with a valid driver's license.
"Easter was stopped earlier in the evening and issued a summons by New Hampshire State Police for unlicensed operation," Lannon wrote in his report.
At that point, Easter had handed over the keys to the person with the driver's license. "But the two switched back shortly after, with Easter again operating the vehicle," Lannon wrote in his report.