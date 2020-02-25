BEVERLY — A young Beverly woman arrested three years ago after repeatedly stabbing her mother was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday on charges that include armed assault with intent to murder, following a brief, jury-waived trial in Salem Superior Court.
Skyler Stevenson, 22, was ordered sent for a 40-day evaluation at the Worcester Recovery Center, a state hospital, following the verdict by Judge James Lang, who also found her not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.
Expert witnesses for both Stevenson and the district attorney's office had come to the same conclusion: Stevenson was suffering from paranoid delusions caused by schizophrenia, rendering her not criminally responsible for her behavior at the time, according to testimony.
Stevenson was arrested after an incident at the Beverly Commons Drive apartment she shared with her 43-year-old mother back on Feb. 18, 2017.
Her mother and a friend were in a room going through clothing when Stevenson came out of a bedroom and lunged at her mother, stabbing her, according to a police report. After her mother and the friend were able to disarm Stevenson, she got another knife and resumed the attack, before she was pushed into a laundry room. Police say she smashed a window to get outside.
Her mother suffered wounds to her head, chest, back and arm.
Since her arrest, Stevenson's illness has been stabilized with a medication regimen, and she was found competent to stand trial. She will now be under the supervision of the Department of Mental Health.
Stevenson had apparently suffered from the illness since her teens; in 2015 she was arrested on a trespassing charge at the California home of rapper Drake, after becoming convinced that he was singing directly to her.
