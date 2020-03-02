SALEM — A troubled Salem woman who says she doesn't remember doing the crime was sentenced to six to 10 years in state prison for a 2016 armed home invasion that left the victim with a slash wound to her face.
Nicole Sbraccia, now 38, pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion, armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during a hearing Monday in Salem Superior Court.
The victim, a middle-aged woman who had recently lost her mother, was asleep in her Goodell Street home at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2016, when she heard something that woke her up, prosecutor Stefanie Stanbro told Judge Salim Tabit.
Then, she heard someone going into her mother's room and saw lights being turned on and off. She yelled out at the person to leave.
Sbraccia claimed she was there to meet her boyfriend.
The woman, who did not know Sbraccia and lived alone, then noticed that her purse was missing from its usual spot. As Sbraccia started to leave, the woman saw a bulge under her clothing, which turned out to be an iPad that also belonged to her. It fell onto the floor.
Sbraccia then swung a knife at the woman's face, leaving a more than 1 1/2 inch wound on the woman's cheek and chin, before fleeing.
The woman was crying and fearful when police arrived at her home, but was able to give a description of a woman with dark hair and clothes.
Police said after her arrest that Sbraccia stopped a man who was smoking a cigarette outside his Symonds Street home and asked him to either call her a cab or give her a ride to King's Roast Beef, a short distance away. He agreed to call her a cab. But when the man told her she would have to wait 30 minutes, Sbraccia demanded that he call another cab. That's when the man noticed a knife sticking out of her pocket.
When police found Sbraccia, they also found the knife about 10 feet away, as well as the exact amount of money, $346, that the Goodell Street woman had in her purse before Sbraccia went into her house.
"Obviously, the events of this evening were traumatic, life-altering and obviously very serious," Tabit said. He also said he was taking into account Sbraccia's relatively brief record, including a charge of breaking and entering in 2014 that led to a continuation without a finding.
Sbraccia's case has been delayed for several years because she had been found incompetent to stand trial, though she had been deemed criminally responsible for her actions that night. She told Tabit that she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder and is now on medications.
Her attorney, Thomas Pierce, had urged a sentence of three to four years, which, with the credit Sbraccia will receive for time spent in custody awaiting trial, would make his client eligible for parole very soon.
In a hearing earlier this year, the original prosecutor on the case had asked for a slightly longer term.
Judge Jeffrey Karp, who had heard from the lawyers at that prior hearing, had indicated that he would impose the six-to-10 year prison term, to be followed by four years of probation, after hearing the facts of the case and a statement from the victim. Karp has since been rotated to another court and wasn't available to take the plea.
But Tabit said he would go along with Karp's recommendation.
With credit for time served, Sbraccia will be eligible for parole in about 2 1/2 years.
While on probation, she has been ordered to stay away from the victim and not contact her, to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations and take part in treatment, and to submit to random drug and alcohol tests. She is forbidden to use any alcohol or drugs, including marijuana, Tabit ordered.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.