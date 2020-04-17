SALEM — A Salem woman is being held without bail on an attempted murder charge after police say she confessed to stabbing her boyfriend multiple times in their Lafayette Street apartment Thursday afternoon.
Nicole Maranda, 28, was arraigned via teleconference on Friday morning at Salem District Court, where a plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.
Police, however, say she confessed to stabbing her 37-year-old boyfriend multiple times in the upper chest and arm — a stabbing her lawyer says was in self-defense.
Maranda's attorney, Ted McNaught, also urged Judge Carol Ann Fraser not to detain his client in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It would be irresponsible not to point out that to hold her today, with the circumstances we're in with the pandemic, isn't like holding someone under normal circumstances," McNaught told the judge.
Police went to the couple's address at 277 Lafayette St., shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in response to a 911 call.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman said said the man, who was at the front entrance, was bleeding from wounds to his upper left chest and arm. Maranda had left, after allegedly telling him, "I hope you die."
Within a few minutes of the officers' arrival, Maranda approached them and agreed to be interviewed by police detectives, said Reisman.
Maranda told them that the victim had gotten high and began "nodding out" and drooling, and that she slapped him to try to get him out of it. That led to an argument, said the prosecutor.
Police got a search warrant for the apartment and found a bloody steak knife, said the prosecutor, who noted that there was blood throughout the apartment.
At the station, Maranda, offered a chance to make a phone call, called the victim's mother and admitted stabbing him, the prosecutor said.
Reisman said the man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital as a result of his injuries and remains there, though she also said his hospitalization may be due to other medical issues.
Reisman said her office needed additional time to prepare for a hearing to determine whether Maranda poses a danger to the victim or anyone else, and wants the opportunity to review additional evidence. She asked Fraser to give her office and police until Tuesday to do so.
McNaught objected to the delay, citing both the pandemic and his client's lack of a prior history of any similar behavior.
"None of what the Commonwealth told you they're looking for today ... changes in a material way what we know happened. My client admitted what happened. She came back to the house, she cooperated with the police."
"My client tells me it was a two-way situation where she was acting in self-defense," said McNaught.
Fraser granted the prosecutor's request, however, saying it would be important for the judge conducting the detention hearing to hear from witnesses. She scheduled a hearing Tuesday. Maranda is expected to be held at the South Bay House of Correction until then.
