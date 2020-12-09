Woman hospitalized after Elliott Street crash

DANVERS — One person was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Elliott Street, according to Danvers police and fire departments.
Police said the car was traveling west, in the vicinity of 176 Elliott St., around 9:05 a.m., when it struck the curb, was deflected into a utility pole and rolled over, trapping the female driver inside.
The woman, the only person inside the vehicle, was freed by Danvers firefighters and police, working together with Atlantic Ambulance crew members.
The woman's condition was not given, but it was not believed to be life-threatening.
No further information was available at press time.