PEABODY — A woman was badly injured in a vehicle crash about 3 p.m. Wednesday on Lynnfield Street.
Police, who were able to confirm only minimal details, said the crash occurred in the vicinity of 298 Lynnfield St., in a wooded area just east of Antonio Drive.
The driver, who appeared to have sustained serious injuries, was transported to Mass General Hospital—Boston via ambulance.
A white box truck was reported to have been involved in the accident, but that was not confirmed.
The stretch of roadway on which the crash occurred was relatively straight and divided by solid double lines.