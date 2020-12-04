SALEM — The historic downtown courts have a developer, but plans for the buildings are far from realized.
The Salem Redevelopment Authority recently ended a yearlong review of visions for the vacant Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings on Federal Street. They selected WinnDevelopment and Park Towers as the team to lead the project, with Beverly-based Windover Construction as the contractor. JHR Development, a team led by J. Hilary Rockett Jr., has been tapped as a backup developer.
Winn's vision for the project includes a Museum of Justice attraction and law library-themed bar and cafe in the Superior Court building, 19 housing units in the County Commissioner building and an eight-story structure that'll include 110 housing units, a floor of commercial spaces and lower-level parking.
But those plans are subject to Salem officials' recommended changes, according to Larry Curtis, president and managing partner at Winn.
"We work hard with organizations like the Salem Redevelopment Authority," Curtis said, "and we feel great about it."
The actual contents of the buildings will depend on the upcoming permitting phase of the project, where developers must bring their plans to a host of city boards and commissions to get the project fully vetted. During that process, anything in the project could change.
City's role in guiding project
Enter the Essex County Registry of Deeds, which for years has fought to keep its location at Shetland Park and not return to Federal Street. In 2020, the department had a complete change of heart, according to John O'Brien, the Register of Deeds. (See related story)
The registry wasn't part of Winn's proposal, but the other two finalists discussed this summer and fall had reached out to O'Brien. Now that Winn has been tapped to develop the properties, there's an effort underway to get the registry into the fold, Daniel said.
"There's more work to be done in sorting through that," Daniel said. "Those would be some subsequent steps to take in collaboration with Registrar O'Brien."
O'Brien confirmed that last week.
"They want to have a meeting with me and Winn, and everybody else, to see what we can do to salvage this thing and perhaps get the Registry back on Federal Street," he said. "That's exciting for me. That's good news for everybody."
But this isn't the only case of the city playing a role in what uses go into the building. The project is tied to improvements at the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets as well, Daniel said.
"The RFP process talked about potential concepts for improvements to that intersection, to make it a safer intersection for pedestrians while maintaining the level of service for vehicles and, also, looking at bike accommodations," he said. "The teams all responded with improvements that aligned with that concept."
Not every team responded the same way, however, and one feature talked about by one finalist is creeping its way into the Winn proposal as well.
JHR Development, the backup developer should Winn fall through, tapped a long-abandoned railroad tunnel that can be repurposed to add a subway-like exit by the court properties. The idea has pros and cons, Curtis said, with one negative hitting a proposed outdoor plaza between the courts and Bridge Street. By putting people underground, the plaza could see less use. But at the same time, the tunnel would get pedestrians across Bridge Street without stopping traffic.
This all speaks to the level to which the city can influence changes to the project as it gets its permits.
"Will the buildings as designed be the final product? No. We responded to an RFP," Curtis said. "We hope that the city and we can engage in a process — a design review process, design modification process, the public realm process."
Museum of Justice eager to start
That's likely to take years, but one tenant is chomping at the bit to start its work. That's no surprise, as the project itself meshes well with the mission of the Museum of Justice — a locked-in user of the Superior Court building.
"We learn from the past to preserve the future, in a world that's governed by the rule of law," said Robert Clayman, founder and president of the Museum of Justice, who then connected the organization to the preservation project itself. "That's what museums do."
The Museum of Justice's "Center for Civic Engagement at Salem" will use the Superior Court's historic courtrooms and judge's chambers to hold mock trials and recreate some of the country's best legal cases.
"What we're trying to do is help people understand how it all works. Will people be able to get restitution? Will the defendant get due process of law?" Clayman said. "We can take almost any children's story and look at the dilemmas that society has to face, helping people resolve disputes using the appropriate mechanisms."
The attached law library, meanwhile, has been tapped to become a bar or café under Winn's plans. While the Museum of Justice won't be a user for it, there's ample room for crossover and virtual events, Clayman explained.
"The library is gorgeous. It has to remain almost intact to make it into the restaurant they want," he said. "You can turn the angle of the cameras to the grand bookcases, and you've got a grand backdrop you can't replicate anywhere else. You have to be very creative, very open-minded and flexible."
With timelines far from realized in the overall project, Clayman said the Museum of Justice could start working before the building is finished.
"We've talked about two to three years, so we're looking at perhaps the end of 2022, the beginning of 2023," Clayman said. "I may be able to borrow a courtroom, a live courtroom to do things in. There are two beautiful courthouses within a stone's throw of us."
