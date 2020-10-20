PEABODY — A worker was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston Saturday afternoon after falling 25 to 30 feet inside the Rousselot International gelatin plant in Peabody.
Police and fire crews were called to the Allens Lane facility shortly after 4:30 p.m.
A technical rescue team was called in to pull the man out of an area near two large vats.
The worker, who has not been identified, was pulled out and then taken to a waiting medical helicopter at the South Memorial School.
A team from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Andover was sent to the scene to investigate, spokesman Ted Fitzgerald said on Monday.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||