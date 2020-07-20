BEVERLY - First there was the rare form of cancer. Next came the partial paralysis. Then the stroke.
The compounding setbacks might seem like too much drama for even the most ambitious fiction writer. But it’s the reality that Todd Balf, an author and magazine writer from Beverly, endured over the last six years.
Balf has turned his arduous journey into a book titled “Complications,” which will be published on Tuesday as part of a new Scribed Original series of audio and e-books. He is scheduled to discuss the book Tuesday at 7 p.m. in an on-line chat with Kevin Baker, a best-selling author and fellow Rockport native.
Balf, 59, describes the 70-page book as a “mini-memoir.” It recounts his ordeal that began with his diagnosis in the summer of 2014 with a rare spinal cancer called chordoma. Surgeons removed a softball-size tumor and inserted metal rods to support his spine. But the surgery resulted in a spinal cord injury that left him partially paralyzed.
For Balf, a long-time bike rider whose magazine assignments have taken him around the world, the sudden disability challenged his identity as an active and athletic adventurer. He had backpacked through a tropical jungle in Panama, climbed the Grand Teton in Wyoming, and biked across Israel. Now he needed two canes to walk.
The spinal injury also fired up Balf’s competitive instincts and a determination to return to ‘normal.’ He traveled the country meeting with people who had suffered similar fates in search of solutions. He tried a pair of motorized boots at MIT, did a Pilates workout with a paralyzed Stanford student, and met with a man in Los Angeles who described himself as a “recovering quadriplegic” after a competition dirt bike crash.
Through rehab and hundreds of workouts at the Beverly Y, Balf was making progress. In August of 2018, he rode a tandem bike with a friend in the two-day, 160-mile Pan Mass challenge.
Five months later, lying in his hospital bed a day after undergoing surgery to repair several of the rods that has been inserted in his back, he suffered a stroke.
“I felt a sudden dreamy sensation, like something nameless was floating away from me,” Balf wrote in “Complications.” “When I spoke to the nurse in the room, I didn’t make any sense. A few moments later, I couldn’t talk at all.”
Five years into his battle against a traumatic physical injury, Balf was confronted with another daunting fight. “I had to re-learn my kids’ names, my wife’s name, the names of places where I live,” he said in an interview. “I had to re-learn how to speak again. It was very traumatizing.”
When a neurologist told his family that is was “highly unlikely” he could continue his professional writing career, his wife and two children told the doctor, “You don’t know him.”
Balf attacked his recovery from the stroke with the same zeal he had applied to his spinal cord injury. He worked with his therapist to identity everyday objects like spoons and paper clips, filled out “endless” worksheets, and wrote “without letup.”
When he resumed professional writing, it was actually easier than it had been in the past in some respects. “Something had changed,” he wrote. “I knew exactly what I wanted to say, and no longer seemed burdened by the thousands of ways I could say it.”
Balf said he wrote “Complications” on his iPhone. Jackie MacMullan, a senior writer for ESPN and a longtime friend of Balf’s, said in a press release for the book that “the only thing more extraordinary than Todd Balf’s unfathomable medical odyssey is the poignancy with which he writes about it.”
“His vulnerability -- and his courage -- leaps off the pages,” she wrote.
Balf rode last year’s Pan Mass Challenge on his own in a recumbent, hand-pedaled three-wheel bike. When he had trouble on the uphills, a friend pushed him using one of Balf’s canes.
Balf is planning to ride this year’s Pan Mass Challenge, which is being held virtually due to the pandemic. He’s part of a team that raises money for a lab at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute that focuses on certain cancers, including chordoma.
Balf said he hopes his memoir will give people an idea of how a “quote unquote regular guy” deals with an extraordinary set of circumstances, not by a “singular triumph of will” that is portrayed in many books, but through a more nuanced process.
“I just want to always remind myself that I can do things I don’t think I can do,” he said.
To listen to Todd Balf’s live chat about his book on Tuesday at 7 p.m., go to https://www.scribdchat.com/.
