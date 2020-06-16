SALEM — Samantha's new outfit was so eye-catching that it even drew the attention of police.
On June 7, someone called police about people dressing the landmark statue of the former TV witch with a striking ensemble — a hybrid knit-and-crochet dress with a sunburst granny square pattern.
"We weren't there even five minutes when the police came," said Jacob Belair. "Somebody called them saying we were vandalizing the Samantha statue."
In this case, one person's vandalism is another person's art. The display, which has since been removed, was part of a city-sponsored public art project called "Fiber Art Sundays," in which local artists decorate public spaces in a type of street art known as yarn bombing.
The yarn bombing is part of a series of public art installations put together by Julie Barry, the city's senior planner for arts & culture, "to bring some joy and color and whimsy to Salem" during the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Other yarn projects include knitted birds in trees at Lafayette and Derby streets by Jennifer Brooks, and crocheted mushrooms at Irzyk Park by Melissa LaCasse.
Ana Campos, owner of Circle of Stitches and the yarn-bombing project coordinator, installed a piece on Sunday, at the intersection of Derby Street and Hawthorne Boulevard. Campos said there will be at least one more installation, in the Greenlawn Cemetery neighborhood.
Campos said installations are done using 100% biodegradable handspun yarn made by Salem resident Angela Ferola-Hill.
"The goal of the project overall was to invest a little color and joy in difficult times," Campos said. "I'm a mixed media artist, so you're always straddling the line between what's craft and what's art and who decides that. It makes people think about what art means and how much it depends on context."
For Belair, who installed the Samantha statue dress, it was his first public art project. He works as a nurse in the neuroscience unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital and knits and crochets clothes for himself.
"It was always an idea or a dream to do that statue," he said. "All of it was to give a little bit of a smile and spread a little joy — especially throughout all of the stuff that's going on."
