BEVERLY — YMCA of the North Shore members can now take fitness and wellness classes from home.
Y Wellness 24/7 provides more than 150 live, weekly classes virtually and makes hundreds of classes available in an on-demand format, all taught by YMCA instructors.
The online program is a collaboration among the YMCA of the North Shore and Y groups in Pennsylvania and New York. The instructors who teach the classes are from 29 YMCA organizations in Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.
The Y created the option in response to the ongoing pandemic. Gerald MacKillop, senior vice president of membership and program at the YMCA of the North Shore, spearheaded the virtual collaboration. In a statement, MacKillop said the Y shifted its focus and explored new ways to meet the community's needs after the March 2020 shutdown.
“We knew supporting mental and physical health was critical," he said. "With this multi-Y collaboration and the initiative of our amazing staff, we were able to expand our virtual wellness platform, offering more at-home wellness options 24/7."
Class offerings on the virtual platform range from mindfulness, nutrition and stress management, to cardio, kickboxing, cycling, Tai Chi, yoga, and more. Users can connect with peers from around the country, track health goals, and set daily reminders on health tips. Options for kids will soon be available.
The online platform is available to adult and family membership holders.
The YMCA of the North Shore has locations in Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Ipswich, Marblehead, and Salem, as well as in Plaistow, New Hampshire.
In a statement, Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, said all locations follow all COVID-19 guidelines and protocol, including creating individual fitness pods, spacing out equipment and adding new air filtration systems.
"We understand not everyone is ready to be back in our Ys just yet so this partnership with YMCAs from Pennsylvania and New York enables us to bring more virtual opportunities to our community," Lovasco said. "With pooled resources, collective creativity and innovation, we can now offer more quality in-home health and wellness options to our members until they feel comfortable coming back into the Y."
To access the online fitness platform, visit https://fit.burnalong.com/ymca-northshore/.