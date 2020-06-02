YMCA, Shaw's running diaper drive for families in need

The YMCA of Metro North and Shaw’s Supermarkets are collecting diapers and wipes to distribute to local families in need during the COVID-19 emergency.
Several local Shaw’s stores are serving as collection sites for the YMCA’s diaper drive, and supplies will then be distributed from the Y's branches in Lynn, Peabody and Melrose to families that are struggling to afford basic necessities. The drive began May 23.
Diapers and wipes donations can be made at Shaw's stores in Peabody (behind the Northshore Mall), Salem (11 Traders Way), and Melrose (34 Essex St.). All sizes are being collected, but larger sizes are more in demand.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families do not have enough diapers and wipes for their children. With so many parents and caregivers currently out of work due to the pandemic, obtaining these infant care supplies is quickly becoming a problem for more families. WIC and S.N.A.P programs do not allow for diaper and wipe purchases.
“We are proud to support the efforts of the YMCA of Metro North during this unprecedented time,” said Ken Rinaldi, Vice President of Retail Operations for Shaw’s Supermarkets. “We invite our customers and community members to also support the YMCA and local families by making a donation of diapers at our Peabody, Salem and Melrose Shaw’s stores.”
Shaw’s, recently funded the Lynn Y’s meal distribution program through its Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Fund with a $5,000 grant. The Lynn Y distributed more than 2,000 Grab N Go meals in April.
“The Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation has been so quick to pivot its giving to provide emergency assistance to our neighbors during this crisis,” says Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North. “New challenges keep emerging daily, so innovation and adaptability are key right now, and companies like Shaw’s are jumping in to help with our efforts. Collaborations like this are vital to the health and resilience of our community so people get the resources they need to carry them through this challenging time.”
The YMCA plans to continue the diaper drive through the COVID-19 shutdown. So far it has collected more than 5,000 diapers from its members with additional donations from Tufts Health Plan, Lynn Public Library and the Salvation Army of Lynn. One hundred fifty-three families have already received donations, and there is a waiting list of those still seeking diapers.
More information on the diaper drive is online at www.ymcametronorth.org/diaper-drive/.
