YMCA team raising money to help children learn to swim

Thanks to the YMCA of the North Shore Sharks swim team, more than $4,000 has been raised to help provide swim lessons to children who might not otherwise have access.
Anthony Myers of Hamilton, an eighth-grader at Miles River Middle School who has been a member of the Sharks swim team for the past four years, started the fundraiser. It started when he was talking with his parents this summer about how he could help other children have the opportunity to learn to swim.
“I love to swim, and I have a passion for the water,” Myers, 14, says in a video explaining the fundraiser. “At the Y, I get to follow my passion.”
Myers, who swims at the Greater Beverly YMCA, worked with the Y to come up with the idea of a swim-a-thon.
“My teammates and I would love to see more kids get the opportunity to enjoy the sport of swimming like we do, but we can’t do it without some support,” he says in the video.
On Oct. 11, 51 swim team members participated in the swim-a-thon, which was hosted at the YMCA locations in Beverly, Ipswich and Marblehead. The team set a goal of raising $10,000.
According to the Y, the money raised so far will allow roughly 45 children to take four life-saving swimming lessons.
Donations are being accepted until Saturday, Oct. 31. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/SwimLikeAShark2020 to donate.
