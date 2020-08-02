DANVERS — St. John's Prep 2020 co-valedictorians Mitch Robson of Marblehead urged his fellow graduating seniors to "stay hungry."
During Sunday's 110th commencement exercises , Robson reminded his Class of 2020 classmates “to carry the best the school has given us by living the values we have learned here.”
Robson, who will attend University of Chicago on a Coolidge Presidential Foundation scholarship and pursue a double-major in physics and molecular engineering, reflected on his belief that all new graduates need to stay hungry for self-improvement.
“We should take pride in our accomplishments, but we should not rest,” said Robson, who graduated with a 4.66 GPA. “We are still unfinished.”
Abiding by mask and social-distancing requirements, more than 1,300 parents, relatives, faculty, staff, and alumni populated spaced seating on Cronin Memorial Stadium’s Glatz Field turf for the ticketed event.
Owen Gaffney of Beverly received the Xaverian Award—the highest honor the school can bestow on a graduating senior—presented to the class member who best epitomizes the values and tradition of Xaverian education.
Headmaster Edward P. Hardiman, Ph.D. awarded diplomas to 263 seniors and urged graduates to use the skills and talents gleaned from the pandemic to address other social issues.
“There are many challenges and obstacles in our world, and many more opportunities if you can keep an open mind and heart to see them.
We are facing two pandemics today: COVID-19 and systemic racism. Both pandemics illustrate an unfulfilled need for every talent you possess—be it the gift of creativity and innovation, scientific curiosity, social justice advocacy or any of so many others. Those talents will create better days ahead. You will fill those unfulfilled needs of our world, and you will be the change we need to see in the world," Hardiman said.
Sunday’s ceremony was the Prep’s second salute to its 2020 graduates. St. John’s Prep hand-delivered diplomas to its graduating seniors in May. The journey spanned 15 days, covered 1,044.5 miles, required 200 hours, and traversed 64 cities and towns across two states. Making the initiative even more meaningful, 112 faculty and staff members volunteered to personally attend individual diploma drop-offs for every single graduate. In all, Prep faculty and staff combined to make more than 500 visits to individual diploma deliveries.
In the closing moments, Hardiman evoked the words of 2003 alumnus Peter Frates, the Beverly man who changed the trajectory of the search for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by sparking a cultural phenomenon in popularizing the Ice Bucket Challenge.
“Let me leave you with a reminder to live Pete’s credo each day: ‘Be passionate, be genuine, be hardworking, and don’t be afraid to be great—even in the face of adversity.’”
